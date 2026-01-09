New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): German businesses are eagerly looking forward to having this Free Trade Agreement (FTA), and India is a key partner for Germany, said Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India, while speaking to ANI on Friday. This statement precedes the official visit of the Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Friedrich Merz, to India on January 12 and 13.

Ackermann noted that the timing of the Chancellor's visit, occurring two weeks before the EU-India summit, signals German hopes for a successful FTA. "We feel that an FTA is a game-changer in our trade and industrial relations. German business is eagerly looking forward to having this FTA, and the Chancellor will certainly make that point. His (German Chancellor) visit, being two weeks ahead of the EU-India summit, is also a clear signal to the Indian side how much my country is really hoping for a good FTA, and the Chancellor will make that point," he said.

The partnership also extends to higher education and research. Ackermann noted that 60,000 students of Indian origin currently study in Germany. He described German universities as very satisfied with these students, who maintain a reputation for commitment and hard work. The Ambassador noted that this reflects the strong character of the bilateral partnership in education.

Bilateral relations between the two countries currently stand at an all-time high. "India is a key partner for Germany. This strategic partnership has grown over the years. India is also a very important partner in defence," Ackermann said. "Our partnership was never as good as it is now. I am very happy to see how strong the partnership is, how strong the attention in Germany toward India is, and how strong the friendship in India toward Germany is."

He expressed satisfaction with the mutual attention and friendship between the nations, but added that a strong partnership can "always be stronger and better." The upcoming visit aims to lead to a renewed effort to strengthen these ties further.

According to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, H.E. Mr. Friedrich Merz, will pay an official visit to India on 12-13 January 2026. This will be Chancellor Merz's first official visit to India. On the visit, he will be travelling to Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

The two leaders are expected to take stock of the progress made in diverse aspects of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, which completed 25 years last year.

The discussions are also expected to focus on further intensifying cooperation in trade and investment, technology, education, skilling and mobility, while also advancing collaboration in important domains of defence and security, science, innovation and research, green and sustainable development, and people-to-people relations. (ANI)

