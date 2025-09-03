New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): German firm TKMS (ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hyderabad-based VEM Technologies, a renowned Indian defence company, specialising in design, development and manufacturing of weapon systems and fuselage and systems for airborne systems.

The agreement lays the foundation for the development, production, integration, testing and modernization of heavyweight torpedoes, TKMS said in a statement Wednesday.

Supported by TKMS and its segment ATLAS ELEKTRONIK, VEM Technologies will take over the integration and testing of the torpedoes in India, the TKMS statement added.

Oliver Burkhard, CEO of TKMS, explained that the Memorandum of Understanding sends a clear signal, "TKMS stands ready as a reliable partner to the Indian Navy. We are applying our technical expertise to accelerate the 'Make-in-India' strategy and strengthen the local defense industry in the long term."

In addition to the Memorandum of Understanding, TKMS is also intensifying its cooperation with the Indian company CFF Fluid Control Limited, which specializes in mechanical, electronic, and weapon systems for Indian Navy, TKMS said.

The aim is to advance the development and production of state-of-the-art Anti-submarine warfare (ASW) systems for surface vessels and various other strategic applications.

Both parties are currently exploring further opportunities with TKMS to intensify their cooperation, it added.

These include participation in the P75(I) submarine program, cooperation with the DRDO (Defense Research and Development Organization) and other Indian organizations, and the establishment of expanded production centers. These centers will serve both Indian and global customers in the future.

TKMS is one of the world's leading naval companies with more than 8,500 employees (including temporary workers) at three shipyards in Kiel, Wismar and Itajai (Brazil), and with locations worldwide.

The company is active as a systems supplier for submarines and naval surface vessels as well as for maritime electronics and security technologies.

Around 3,300 employees work at the Kiel site, making it the largest shipyard location in Germany. (ANI)

