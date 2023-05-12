Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Giving Collab, a decade-old youth-focused NGO that promulgates a community-based approach to giving has appointed Shanky Singh, the content creator who embodies kindness and positivity, to serve on its Board as Chief Giving Officer.

The idea is to inspire giving again - a social activity that uses the power of storytelling to help inspire.

Azaan Sait, the Founder of Giving Collab also runs one of the most successful digital youth communities, The Hub Bengaluru says, "Today's India runs on social currency. I don't understand why the amazing people running NGOs and NPOs are not using the smaller tricks and growth hacks that digital-first communities are using to create and impact. We want to use everything we have learned in building a Media House and Agency to help empower children by helping them go viral. We're also beyond excited to partner with Shanky. He's one of the kindest souls we know, and he's exactly the kind of change-maker we want to collaborate with. We believe this campaign can act as a case study for both creators and non-profits across India, showing that we can work together to make a positive impact and do good!"

So what's on the social media agenda? Expect some heartwarming stories, hilarious memes, and inspiring content that'll leave everyone feeling happy and fulfilled. There will also be one offline activation to raise awareness, a donation drive, and a #SpreadKindness Campaign. The latter will invite other creators each month to collaborate with Giving Collab and #CreateForACause, amplifying their impact and inspiring even more people to give back.

Angels Orphanage is one of the many shelters which Giving Collab has partnered with. Sabina Solomon, the Founding Member said, "At Angels Orphanage, our children are our family. We are touched by the kindness of Giving Collab and Shanky Singh, who are joining hands with us to make a positive impact in their lives. With their support, we can continue to provide a nurturing and caring environment where our children can grow, learn and thrive. We are truly grateful for this partnership and look forward to the beautiful journey ahead."

In less than a month, this partnership has 10x the reach on Giving Collab's Instagram with over 111K reach. The goal is to drive millions. Giving Collab wants to make giving as simple as sharing a positive story.

Join the movement and follow Giving Collab and Shanky Singh on Instagram to see the magic happen.

Find them here on Instagram:@giving collab: https://www.instagram.com/givingcollab/

