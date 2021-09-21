New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): The day which would always be engraved in the minds of the few women who could be a part of the GIWA Mahotsav and also in the minds of all the others who were left behind.

Following the COVID-19 protocol of the Government of India, GIWA celebrated annual day with the theme "Homemakers ki wishlist" at The Lalit hotel, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi. On this day, women stepped out of their houses after a long gap, all decked up and dressed for the occasion. The day at Hotel The Lalit began with a diya lighting and an opening Kathak performance which was truly amazing. Actor, Singer and Politician BJP Leader, Sh. Manoj Tiwari ji, most humbly consented to be the Chief Guest for our event and shared his life's experiences during our show - Chai Pe Charcha.

"I'm surprised with the kind of talent showcased by GIWA members in dance, drama, and various acts. I can feel the energy and positivity in the GIWA family," Shri. Manoj Tiwari.

Based on the idea of giving women 'Wings to Fly', GIWA Women Association aims at helping women from diverse backgrounds to come forward and fulfil their dreams. Giving them the requisite platform to showcase their talents and getting for them the much-awaited accolades.

The day was a fun packed day, where women from all across India witnessed and participated in GIWA Mohalla fun act, various Fashion shows, Kaun Banega GIWA queen quiz fun show, Skits and Dance performances as well as GIWAgiri awards for HomeMakers. GIWA has members from countries such as Nepal, Singapore, New Zealand participated.

"GIWA Mahotsav is an occasion to celebrate togetherness and to thank all our GIWA members, Leaders and experts for one full year of effort," Gi Ravi Shorey.

On one side, women were cautious of the COVID-19 situation and were seen wearing masks and sanitising their hands, on the other hand, they were also enjoying themselves to the core. GIWA Leaders and Experts have come together and projected themselves via Fashion shows in We're GIWAs.

The key attractions of the show were Manthan - the first of its kind conference platform for Homemakers, which has Shweta Chopra (Mrs. India 2019), Savita Jayna (Founder of the Swarmanjari - an elite women club of Delhi), Anvi Mehta (part of an initiative called 'Himalayan Blooms') and Rekha Gupta (Mother of the Bollywood actress, Isha Gupta and an active member of the Censor Board) where our moderator, Gi Prachi M Kaul, discussed the Homemakers ki Wishlist and how important it is to be able to accomplish the same for a woman.

Though acts like Skits, fashion shows, dance performances and GIWAgiri mohalla, the GIWA members were out to showcase their immense talent and desire to have their wishlist accomplished.

For the 1st time, GIWA brought forward the concept of GIWAgiri Awards which were given to women as 'Homemakers'. The women seemed proud, honoured and spell bound by the respect and acknowledgement.

Other interesting activities such as 'Kaun Banega GIWA Queen' added the much-required fun quotient to the whole event and kept the audience engaged and happy. Interesting concept-based Photobooths, Graffiti wall and wish tree also drew the attention of the GIWA Members.

Before the closing of the event, GIWA members presented the most mesmerising Gala Fashion show which showcased the collection of the GIWA Designers and had GIWA models walking the ramp.

To conclude, the day was celebrated to celebrate our 1 year of success and open avenues and paths for a brighter tomorrow. GIWA is growing by leaps and bounds and the plan is also to make it Global.

For more details, please feel free to contact:

Monica Bhardwaj, 09810271387;

giwaconnect@gmail.com; www.giwaconnect.com

Since its inception in August 2020, GIWA - Global Indian Women Association, has worked towards being the 1st ever Women Association of Indian origin for the Indian Homemakers. GIWA is proud to be one of its kind global networking platform for a HomeMaker of diverse backgrounds attempting to create an amalgamation of women belonging to different segments of our society coming together to help themselves fulfill their own dreams by identifying the hidden talent, getting groomed and showcasing the same to the society at large. GIWA aims to create unity amongst every single woman - An individual, Influencer, Groups or clubs, GIWA Women association is a common platform for all to come, stand and be vocal to spread the message to masses.

By the Indian Women and for the Indian Women.

