Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15: GLA University, a NAAC A+ accredited premier university with presence in Mathura and Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has set a new benchmark in student engagement by leveraging Quora Ads to connect with aspiring students. Through an innovative and cost-effective campaign, the university has successfully enhanced its visibility and driven meaningful engagement within the student community.

Reaching the Right Audience with Advanced Targeting

To expand its reach, GLA University launched a Promoted Answers campaign on Quora, strategically targeting students researching Business School Admissions, B.Tech programs, and higher education opportunities. Using Quora's advanced targeting tools, the campaign focused on students in key cities, delivering tailored content that addressed their aspirations and concerns.

The campaign stood out for its use of long-form Promoted Answers, which engaged and educated prospective students. By highlighting key proof points such as exceptional placement rates, state-of-the-art campus facilities, and a strong academic reputation, GLA University provided students and parents with the confidence to choose their institution.

Impressive Results that Outperform Industry Benchmarks

The campaign's results were outstanding, achieving a click-through rate (CTR) of 6.8%, which is three times the industry benchmark. GLA University's content generated 7.9 million impressions, creating widespread awareness among its target audience. Even more impressively, the campaign achieved this success with a highly cost-effective strategy, recording a cost-per-click (CPC) of just INR 1.65.

"The platform has allowed us to connect with curious users actively seeking information about our university and courses," said Amit Agrawal, Director of Admission & Marketing at GLA University. "Quora's advanced targeting tools and engaging ad formats have proven to be invaluable in reaching prospective students and building meaningful connections."

A Testament to the Power of Targeted Advertising

The campaign's success highlights the effectiveness of simple, honest, and informative communication in building trust and engagement. By using Quora's platform, GLA University has shown how educational institutions can inspire and inform young minds while fostering connections with the right audience.

"GLA University's campaign is a shining example of how targeted advertising can deliver outstanding results," said Gurmit Singh, General Manager at Quora APAC and MEA. "We are proud to support institutions like GLA University in their mission to guide and empower students."

About Quora

Quora is a knowledge-sharing platform with over 100 million monthly unique visitors in India. By connecting brands with engaged audiences through its targeted advertising solutions, Quora helps businesses tell their stories effectively and meaningfully.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2687315/QUORA_GLA_University.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2443578/Quora_Logo.jpg

