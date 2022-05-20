Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA (Glenmark) has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for Abiraterone Acetate Tablets USP, 500 mg, the generic version of Zytiga®1 Tablets, 500 mg, of Janssen Biotech Inc.

According to IQVIA™ sales data for the 12-month period ending March 2022, the Zytiga® Tablets, 500 mg market2 achieved annual sales of approximately USD 260.2 million*.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 173 products authorized for distribution in the US marketplace and 49 ANDA's pending approval with the US FDA.

In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Glenmark) is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical company with presence across specialty, generics and OTC businesses.

Globally, Glenmark focuses on the following key therapy areas: respiratory, dermatology and oncology. The company has 10 world-class manufacturing facilities spread across four continents and operations in over 80 countries.

It was ranked among the world's top 50 Generics and Biosimilars companies (Top 50 Company Rankings, 2020, from Informa's Generics Bulletin). The company has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), under the category of emerging markets for the fourth consecutive year in a row, most recently in 2021.

DJSI is one of the world's most respected and widely accepted sustainability benchmarks globally with only the top ranked companies in terms of Corporate Sustainability within each industry are featured in the index. www.glenmarkpharma.com

References:

1) All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners

2) Market includes brand and all available therapeutic equivalents

*IQVIA™ National Sales Perspectives: Retail & Non-Retail, March 2022

