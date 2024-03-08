SRV Media

New Delhi [India], March 8: The Global Architect Builder Awards once again brought together visionaries and innovators worldwide to celebrate outstanding achievements in Architecture and Construction. The prestigious event, hosted on March 3rd, 2024 in New Delhi, India, showcased the industry's best and brightest talent in Sustainable Architecture & Real Estate. The awards ceremony, held at Welcomhotel by ITC, New Delhi, India, was a dazzling affair attended by esteemed architects, builders, and industry leaders.

The Global Architect Builder Awards served as a platform to honor the exemplary work of individuals and firms who have demonstrated exceptional skill, creativity, and dedication in their projects.

Winner's List for GABA 2024:

1. DMG Estate Developers Pvt. Ltd., MP as Best Township Project of 2024, Madhya Pradesh

2. Shreyanshi Dubey, Varenyam Architecture and Design, Delhi as Best Interior Designer for Affordable Residential Project 2024-Delhi

3. NAMIT RAJPUT, NAUT, AHMEDABAD as Best Interior Designer of 2024, GujaratArete Design Studio, Chandigarh as Best Luxury Residential Project of 2024

4. SAJID ASSOCIATES (Architects & Engineers), Warangal as Best Housing Project of 2024, TelanganaInnovative Ideal Designs, Punjab as Best Classical Theme-based Project of 2024-Residential, Punjab

5. Aziz Consultant and Design ( AZDEN), Bangladesh as Best Religious Project of 2024,

6. EKA Architects, Mumbai as Best Affordable Residential Project of 2024, Maharashtra

7. MAHANKALI SANTOSH KUMAR, MAHAA INFRAA SOLUTIONS, HYDERABAD - Most Innovative Architect of 2024-Telangana

8. Ar. Sheikh Mudassir, Masco Infra, Jammu and Kashmir - Youngest Most Talented Architect of 2024

9. The Inside Project Pvt. Ltd., Colombo - Most Creative Interior Designer of 2024 & Best Interior Designer for Commercial Project (Sri Lanka)

10. BuiltTech BT Integrated Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Kerala - Best Hospitality Project of 2024,

11. Ar. Ratnesh Mangal, The Design Crew, Indore - Best Interior Designer for Commercial Project-2024 (Madhya Pradesh)

12. Maatra Architects, Rajkot - Best Architectural Firm of 2024, Gujarat

13. Studio Timescape, Jaipur - Modern Housing Project of 2024, Rajasthan

14. Manoj K Gopinath, Unique Garden Decor, Kerala - Best Designer for Landscaping Project of 2024

15. RUSBM Studio (Re-Thinking Urban Sustainable Built Masses), New Delhi - Most Sustainable Project of 2024

16. Dishna Thilanka Architects, Colombo - Most Creative Architectural Project of 2024, Sri Lanka

17. LA Space Design, Hyderabad - Best Architectural Project of 2024, Telangana

18. Chintal Design Studio, Gujarat - Best Interior Designing Firm for Classical Project-2024

19. Speed Infra Developers LLP, Hyderabad - Best Villa Project of 2024, Telangana

20. I A Buildcon, Bhopal - Most Affordable Commercial Project of 2024, Madhya Pradesh

21. The Century Architects, Aurangabad - Best Hospitality Project of 2024, Maharashtra

22. The Inside Project Pvt. Ltd., Colombo - Inside Creation Design Studio, Hyderabad - Best Luxury Residential Project of 2024, Telangana

23. Sanjibani Pattanaik, Fusion Decor, Bhubaneswar - Best Interior Designer for Commercial Project 2024, Odisha

24. Ar. Shruti Deshpande & Associates, Aurangabad - Most Innovative Project of 2024, Maharashtra

25. Creative Design Architect's Pvt. Ltd., Lalitpur, Nepal - Best Service Hotel of 2024, Nepal

26. Praveen Kumar Goswami, Royal Estate, Jamshedpur - Best Developer of 2024 - Residential (Jharkhand)

27. RnT Designs, Haryana, India - Best Interior-based Project of 2024, Nepal

28. Ar. Shamim Rahman, Memaar Associates Pvt. Ltd., New Delhi - Emerging Architect of 2024-Healthcare Project

29. Ar. Mahesh Nampurkar, Pune, Maharashtra - Best Planned Resort Project of 2024

30. Opus Construction Pvt. Ltd., Nepal - Best Urban Design Project of 2024, Nepal

31. Gursimrat Saundh, Saundh Builders and Developers Pvt. Ltd. - Best Developer for Residential Project of 2024, Punjab

32. Vikalpa Design Studio, Coimbatore - Best Themed Project of 2024 - Residential, Tamil Nadu

33. Metades Design Studios Pvt. Ltd., MP, India - Most Creative Project of 2024, Sri Lanka

34. B.LEBBA'S PROJECT MANAGEMENT CONSULTANCY, KOLLAM - Best Budget Housing Project of 2024, Kerala

35. Lemons Infrastructure Corporation Limited, Patna - Affordable Housing Project of 2024, Bihar

36. MAARAA, Colombo - Best Interior Designer for Private Housing Project 2024, Sri Lanka

37. Alok Anand, Mounthuge, Kerala - Best Developer for Modern Luxury Houses 2024, Kerala

38. Parveen Jindal, Peejay Group, Bathinda - Best Township Project of 2024, Punjab

39. Vastulinear Consultant Pvt Ltd., Lucknow - Most Awaited Residential Project of 2024, Uttar Pradesh

40. Ar. Kailash Mali, Milestone Architects, Udaipur - Best Architect for Residential Project 2024, Rajasthan

41. Dishna Thilanka Architects, Maharagama - Best Architect for Residential Project 2024, Sri Lanka

42. SEWA CONSTRUCTION INC., DELHI - Best Architect for Premium Residences 2024

43. Akbar Hussain Akbari Architect, Chennai - Best Bungalow Project of 2024, Tamil Nadu

44. High Yield Fortune Pvt. Ltd., Pune - Best Conceptual Real Estate Project of 2024, Maharashtra

45. Ketan Gadgil Studio, Pune - Best Interior Designer for Institutional Project-2024, Maharashtra

46. T. Ashok Kumar, Space Arts by AK, Telangana - Best Architect for Luxury Project 2024, Telangana

47. Sanjay Shah Interior Design, Rajkot - Best Interior Designer of 2024- Commercial, Gujarat

48. Er. Chandan Kumawat, Buildfix Ladder, Surat - Best Real Estate Consultant for Repairing and Rehabilitation Project, Gujarat

Global Peripheral Solution Pvt. Ltd., New Delhi & Kaala Labs amongst the Tech Partners of GABA.

Nominate Now: https://globalarchitectbuilderawards.com/award

