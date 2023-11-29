PNN

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 29: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the 6th World Disaster Management Conference at Graphic Era University in Dehradun. The conference, hosting experts and scientists from various countries, will run from November 28 to December 1, 2023, with over 60 technical sessions planned. During the event, the Chief Minister also unveiled the book "Resilient India: How Prime Minister Narendra Modi Changed India's Disaster Management Model," based on Prime Minister Modi's experiences.

He emphasised the state's commitment to proactively addressing natural disasters and creating a robust disaster management framework.

The Chief Minister highlighted the significance of integrating ecology, economy, and technology to effectively manage natural disasters. He stressed the importance of a balanced approach that considers environmental conservation while promoting sustainable development. He also mentioned ongoing initiatives in the state, such as healthcare facilities, robust communication systems, all-weather roads, and heliports, to enhance disaster preparedness.

The conference aims to address the challenges of climate change and disaster resilience, with a special focus on the Himalayan region. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed optimism that the "Dehradun Declaration" resulting from the conference would serve as a significant document guiding disaster management strategies for mountainous areas worldwide. The Chief Minister expressed hope that the discussions and outcomes of the conference would contribute to global knowledge on disaster management.

In addition, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke about the Global Investors Summit 2023 in Dehradun on December 8-9, aiming to attract investments from industrial groups and investors, both nationally and internationally. The summit is expected to contribute to the economic growth of Uttarakhand.

'Safe Investment - Strong Uttarakhand' will be the message disseminated nationally and internationally from Uttarakhand through the Global Investors Summit immediately following the Global Disaster Management Conference.

The Chief Secretary of the Uttarakhand government, Dr. SS Sandhu, emphasised the importance of striking a balance between development projects and disaster control measures. He underscored the need for a holistic approach that considers the natural balance.

Admiral DK Joshi, Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, drew parallels between Uttarakhand and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, both facing different types of disasters. He highlighted technological advancements and systems for alerting communities and underlined the role of technology and apps in education and minimising losses during disasters.

Prof Durgesh Pant, Director General of Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST), highlighted the global representation of 51 countries in the event, emphasising the seriousness of disaster management. He praised the efforts of Chief Minister Dhami in handling the crisis, especially the rescue operations in the Uttarkashi tunnel incident.

He emphasised the importance of understanding the concept of "Earth is my mother, and I am her child" and applying it. He shared a letter from the Prime Minister's Office praising the WCDM and conveyed best wishes to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the state of Uttarakhand for the success of the conference.

Addressing the program, Dr. Ranjit Kumar Sinha, Secretary, Uttarakhand Disaster Management, welcomed all the guests and emphasised the need for collective efforts to save the Earth. He mentioned that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Ji, they are currently brainstorming disaster management, which is expected to yield positive results.

Dr S. Anand Babu, President & Convener, Disaster Management, Initiatives and Convergence Society (DMICS), questioned the choice of Dehradun for this world event, emphasizing the severe conditions observed in the Himalayas, making it convenient for scientists and research scholars to contribute.

In attendance were dignitaries such as Dr. Anil Prakash Joshi, Padmashree, Padmabushan Dehradun, Rajendra Ratnoo (IAS) Executive Director, NIDM, Radha Raturi, ACS Govt. Of Uttarakhand, Shombi Sharp, UNDP Resident Coordinator for India, New Delhi, Dr. G. Mahentesh Founder, Samrathaman International Bengaluru, among others.

WCDM is jointly organised by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA), Government of Uttarakhand, Disaster Management Initiatives & Convergence Society (DMICS) and the Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST).

It is held at Graphic Era (Deemed to be University).

