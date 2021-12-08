New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI/GIPR): Glowderma, one of India's leading pharmaceutical companies in skincare, has tied up with trusted premium German brand Sanosan to import and market latter's baby skincare products in India.

Sanosan caters to the skin care needs of babies and it's gearing up to expand its footprint into the Indian market.

The major USPs of the brand Sanosan lies in its natural ingredients such as Hydrolysed milk protein and Organic olive oil that suits with the need of delicate baby skin. Formulated solely in Germany, all their products are targeted to meet special skin care needs of infants & toddlers. All these products are clinically tested to ensure compliance to the highest standards of hygiene and safety for more than 37 years.

Christine Steger, CEO of Mann & Schroder Cosmetics Germany, producer of Sanosan baby care brand said; "I became a mother in 2018, therefore I can really relate to how new mothers feel right now. When we created Sanosan, we had the vision of a caring mother - Naturally with Love. This was our mantra while developing only with the best ingredients to care and protect all new-born tiny miracles".

Sanosan baby skin care range intended for Indian consumers will comprise product range from cleansing, care, diaper change and sun protection to name a few. This baby skin care brand has IFS-HPC, BRC, ISO and Derma Test certification. Essentially, Sanosan as a brand holds love, care and trust at its core and these aspects are perceptibly induced in every product that is created by them.

Rajesh Khatri, Managing Director, Glowderma said, "The launch of Sanosan Baby Skin Care Products is a step forward towards the strategic direction to increase the width and depth of our derma portfolio in India. The premium baby skincare segment has huge potential to tap as India has comparatively highest number of babies in the world. We aim to provide the consumers with the liberty to select from a variety of their choicest products under brand Sanosan."

Sanosan's line of products will initially be sold in India on Sanosan India website and through e-commerce websites - FirstCry& Amazon. It plans to activate doctors' network as a part of their initial launch with the availability at leading chemists & wellness chemists. Being a global premium brand, the pricing of Sanosan products is set on the price scale ranging between INR 260/- to 1290/-.

Sanosan is a renowned brand from 70 years old company - Mann & Schroder Cosmetics

- Germany. (M&S Cosmetics). M&S Cosmetics manufactures supreme quality products. M&S - Germany is the family-owned company in the 3rd generation with high ethics & values. Established in 1951 'M&S cosmetics' is now present in more than 70 countries. It manufactures more than 2000 different products in different categories.

The brand philosophy of Sanosan is austerely aligned with its parent company Mann & Schroder values and ethics. Sanosan baby care brand was launched by M&S in 1983 and soon the brand began going places owing to its distinctive product sweep.

Link: https://sanosanbaby.in/

