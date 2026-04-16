PNN

New Delhi [India], April 16: Buying gold jewellery in India involves more than choosing a design you love. Between making charges, purity variations, diamond grading, and billing practices, there are several factors that significantly affect the value you actually receive. This guide breaks down what informed buyers look for, and how leading jewellers like Tanishq approach each of these areas.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's 2026 Romance: From Their 'Tokyo Drift' Instagram Debut to Cosy Rug Shopping in Los Angeles (View Post).

What Are Making Charges in Gold Jewellery -- And Why Do They Vary So Much?Making charges are the fees jewellers collect for the labour and craftsmanship involved in transforming raw gold into a finished piece. They are separate from the gold price itself and are usually expressed as a percentage of the gold value or as a flat per-gram rate.

Two broad categories exist: handmade pieces, crafted by skilled artisans using techniques like engraving, enamel work, and fusion setting; and machine-made pieces, produced faster at lower labour cost. Handmade jewellery commands higher making charges because of the time, expertise, and artistry involved.

Also Read | Google Gemini AI App for Apple macOS Launched; Check Details.

Making charges vary significantly based on design complexity. A simple gold chain requires far fewer hours than an intricately engraved necklace set. For instance, Tanishq's Glowing Splendor Necklace from its Kundan Stories collection was crafted over 40 days by two master karigars, incorporating petal-style enamel work and a flexible hansli design, work that simply cannot be priced the same as a machine-pressed bangle.

But craftsmanship is only half the story. What goes into the gold matters just as much as the hands that shape it. Tanishq maintains a strict 91.63% pure gold input for all 22 karat jewellery, the exact BIS standard, never diluted. The remaining alloy content uses only 99.9% pure forms of metals like copper, silver, zinc, and palladium. No compromise on what's mixed in, because what's mixed in becomes part of something you wear for life.

For the customer, this means the gold in your Tanishq piece is not just hallmarked on paper, it is chemically consistent, batch after batch. You are not receiving 22 karat jewellery that quietly edges toward 21.8 or lower. You are receiving exactly what you paid for, verified at the input stage before the piece is even made.

At Tanishq, making charges start from 7%, with gold coins priced as low as 3%. The charges depend on weight, design complexity, and current gold rates, and are shown clearly at the point of purchase. Importantly, Tanishq uses advanced manufacturing tools that minimise material wastage, meaning customers pay for actual craftsmanship, not inefficiency.

Does Your Jeweller Charge Wastage Fees? Here's What Net Weight Billing MeansOne of the most overlooked distinctions in gold jewellery billing is the difference between gross weight and net weight billing, and whether wastage fees are added separately.

Many jewellers charge for wastage (material lost during the crafting process) in addition to making charges. This means buyers effectively pay twice for production-related costs. Tanishq follows net weight billing only: customers pay the gold price exclusively for the pure metal content, with no separate wastage charge added.

Additionally, non-gold elements like lac fillings (a waxy substance used in fusing jewellery parts) or stones are not included in the gold weight calculation. Every Tanishq bill is fully itemised, breaking down gold value (calculated as gold weight multiplied by current gold rate), making charges, stone or diamond value if applicable, and GST. This level of transparency allows buyers to understand exactly what they are paying for.

How to Verify Gold Purity: HUID Hallmarking ExplainedGold purity verification has become significantly more reliable in India since the introduction of HUID (Hallmark Unique Identification) codes by the Bureau of Indian Standards. Every HUID-hallmarked piece carries a six-digit alphanumeric code that can be verified on the BIS Care app, confirming the metal's purity and the jeweller's registration.

Every Tanishq piece carries a HUID code, allowing buyers to independently verify purity and origin at any time. Beyond BIS hallmarking, Tanishq conducts over 35 internal quality checks covering purity, finish, structural integrity, and durability. This includes physical stress tests, a bangle bend test, a chain pull strength test, and a hook hold test -- designed to confirm that pieces perform reliably through years of daily use.

Tanishq uses only gold alloyed with high-purity metals, including copper, silver, palladium, and zinc. The brand avoids ROHS-restricted elements in its manufacturing process entirely, instead using Indium and Zinc solders that exceed traditional alternatives in strength, safety, and environmental standards.

One detail that matters particularly for everyday wear: Tanishq jewellery is hypoallergenic. Nickel, a common cause of skin reactions in jewellery, is used strictly within permissible limits -- meaning the pieces are safe for sensitive skin and designed for all-day comfort. For customers who have previously experienced irritation or allergic reactions from other jewellery, this is a meaningful and often overlooked distinction.

And once you own a Tanishq piece, the care doesn't stop at purchase. Tanishq offers free aftercare services -- covering cleaning, polishing, and repairs, so your jewellery maintains its original finish and fit across years of wear, at no additional cost.

14K, 18K, or 22K Gold -- Which Purity Is Right for You?Gold jewellery in India is commonly available in three purity levels, each suited to different purposes:

14 karat gold contains 58.5% pure gold, alloyed for greater durability and lightness. It is well-suited for everyday pieces such as delicate rings, earrings, and chains that need to withstand regular wear without losing shape.

18 karat gold contains 75% pure gold and offers a balance of richness and resilience. It is popular for bangles, mangalsutras, and fashion jewellery that combines contemporary styling with lasting quality.

22 karat gold contains 91.6% pure gold and is the traditional choice for bridal jewellery, statement necklace sets, and gold coins. Its high purity gives it the characteristic warm lustre associated with heirloom-quality pieces.

Tanishq offers collections across all three purities, from everyday pieces starting under ₹15,000 to elaborate bridal sets crafted for once-in-a-lifetime occasions. Making charges are calibrated to reflect this range -- simpler 14K everyday pieces carry lower charges, while intricate 22K bridal designs reflect the greater skill and time invested.

Are the Diamonds in Your Jewellery Natural? What Rigorous Sourcing Actually Looks LikeWith synthetic alternatives now widely available, buyers of natural diamond jewellery need assurance that what they are purchasing is accurately represented. Diamond quality also varies significantly in ways that are invisible to the untrained eye; inclusions, colour tints, fluorescence, and cut precision all affect a stone's value and brilliance.

Tanishq's diamond selection process involves choosing only 1 in every 20 graded diamonds considered, with carat and weight measured to three decimal places. Stones are rejected for inclusions, brown or green hues, milky appearance, or strong fluorescence. All diamonds are 100% natural -- no lab-grown stones are used in any collection -- and are sourced exclusively from Kimberley Process certified suppliers, guaranteeing conflict-free origin.

Most jewellers ask you to take their word for it. Tanishq doesn't. Every claim about a diamond's quality, authenticity, and brilliance can be verified in person, in front of you, using specialist equipment, a proof-over-promise approach that is rare in the jewellery industry.

Tanishq's Diamond Expertise Centers (DXC) are built entirely around this philosophy. A caratmeter confirms on the spot whether a diamond is natural or lab-grown. A lightscope shows exactly how the stone handles and reflects light. A hearts and arrows viewer reveals cut precision in detail. You don't have to trust a certificate or a salesperson; you can see it for yourself before you buy.

For customers researching diamond jewellery, this answers one of the most common anxieties in the category: " Am I actually getting what I'm paying for? At Tanishq, the answer isn't a promise. It's a demonstration.

After You Buy: Services That Protect Your Jewellery Investment Long-TermThe value of a jewellery purchase doesn't end at the billing counter. Maintenance, repair, and eventual exchange or resale are practical considerations that affect the long-term worth of any piece.

Tanishq provides lifetime free services covering unlimited cleaning, polishing, and repairs at no charge, preserving the original condition of pieces across years of wear.

For customers looking to exchange old gold, Tanishq's Gold Exchange Program accepts jewellery between 9 karat and 22 karat. Purity and weight are assessed both before and after melting, conducted in the customer's presence, using a high-precision Karatmeter for full transparency. Trained staff perform ultrasonic and steam cleaning before melting to ensure accurate valuation.

Hallmarked gold also qualifies for Tanishq's buyback guarantee, with HUID codes providing additional verification and confidence in the valuation offered.

The Karigar Behind Your Jewellery: Why Ethical Craftsmanship MattersThe value of handcrafted jewellery is inseparable from the conditions and skills of the artisans who make it. Tanishq's karigars -- traditional Indian goldsmithing artisans- work within dedicated Kaarigar Parks that provide air-conditioned workspaces, hygienic accommodation, meals, safety infrastructure, and ongoing skill development programmes. This approach to artisan welfare is part of what the brand describes as its commitment to ethical and sustainable manufacturing.

Each piece produced in this ecosystem uses at least three distinct workmanship techniques, with advanced fusion technology and precision polishing as standard finishing steps -- designed to meet what Tanishq terms WBQ (World's Best Quality) standards, with finished quality checked on both the front and back of every piece.

Smart Checklist Before Buying Gold or Diamond JewelleryBefore making a significant jewellery purchase, buyers are well-served by asking the following:

Does the piece carry a BIS HUID hallmark, and can the code be verified independently? Is the billing based on net weight only, with no separate wastage charge? Are the charges shown transparently before purchase? For diamond jewellery, are the stones natural and sourced from certified conflict-free suppliers? Does the jeweller offer long-term servicing, exchange, or buyback programmes?

These questions separate purchases that hold their value from those that don't, and they are the standard that well-informed buyers now expect any reputable jeweller to meet.

For more information, please visit: https://youtu.be/cZqwsd0QYdY?si=xRhLu6f7LzixKZAR

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)