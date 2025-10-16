VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: As World Investor Week 2025 concludes, financial literacy NGO Dhiraa Skilldev highlights how gold's exceptional 60% performance this year is a powerful example to Indian investors about the importance of balanced asset allocation. While Equities is long term growth enabler and just as debt instruments provided stability during the Covid crisis, gold is now delivering strong returns.Those with Gold (and silver) in their portfolio benefited. This demonstrates that a balanced approach across asset classes is crucial than attempting to time the market. Dhiraa has been a strong proponent of demystifying asset allocation for the masses through financial education.

Priya Subbaraman, Co-Founder, Dhiraa Skilldev Foundation, added: "Retail Investors often ask us which asset will perform best next year. Our answer is always the same--don't try to predict or time the market. Build a well-balanced goal focused portfolio across equity, debt, gold. This year's gold (and silver) surge and the performance of debt during uncertain times prove that each asset class has its moment. The winning strategy is staying diversified, not chasing yesterday's winners."

Gold has delivered remarkable returns in 2025, gaining almost 60% plus year-to-date. The precious metal hit 40 new record highs this year alone (World Gold Council Global ETF Flows Report 2025). Indian gold Mutual Funds witnessed huge investor interest, with inflows in September 2025 recording--a staggering 282% jump from August (AMFI)--reflecting investors' growing understanding of portfolio diversification. At Dhiraa, we advocate investing via Paper Gold (gold ETFs and mutual funds) rather than Yellow Gold i.e. jewellery, as paper gold eliminates making charges, offers instant liquidity, and can be bought in small amounts to suit any budget.

"This year's gold performance, especially amidst global volatility, is a practical lesson in asset allocation for the common investor," said Mona Kwatra, Co-Founder, Dhiraa Skilldev Foundation. "Through our financial literacy programs at Dhiraa, we've always emphasized that different asset classes shine in different economic cycles. The key is not trying to time the market, but stick to a balanced asset allocation aligned with your long-term personal goals and risk appetite."

In literacy sessions, Indian investors are also curious about systematic retirement planning through instruments like the National Pension System (NPS), and flexible investment options across equity, debt, and government securities--further reinforcing the balanced allocation approach.

About Dhiraa Skilldev Foundation

Dhiraa is a Section 8 nonprofit organization (80G/12A certified) and SEBI-registered SMARTs trainer dedicated to empowering Indians through comprehensive financial literacy. Founded in 2023, Dhiraa delivers integrated financial education in local languages, tailored to diverse communities. Dhiraa has conducted financial literacy sessions across 19+ Indian states, reaching over 40,000 Individuals from diverse backgrounds. The financial education curriculum covers budgeting, investment basics, fraud prevention, protection and retirement planning aimed at promoting financial well-being. The organization focuses on long-term financial fitness and financial security, through financial education.

