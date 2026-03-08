Tel Aviv, March 8: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have announced that the Israeli Air Force (IAF) conducted targeted strikes against multiple Iranian military assets in the capital city. In a post on X, the military official account stated: "STRUCK: Several Fuel Storage Complexes Belonging to the IRGC in Tehran." The operation, which was "Guided by IDF intelligence," targeted specific locations that the military identified as hubs for the distribution of resources to various armed units. The IDF noted that the "IAF struck these complexes, where the Iranian terrorist regime would distribute fuel to multiple military entities in Iran."

Regarding the impact of the mission, the military asserted that "The strike significantly deepens the damage to the military infrastructure of the Iranian terrorist regime." Accompanying the announcement was an illustrative graphic identifying a "fuel storage facility in Tehran used by the military forces of the Iranian terror regime," highlighting the strategic nature of the targets selected during the operation. US-Israel vs Iran: IRGC Retaliates, Strikes Haifa Refinery With Kheibarshekan Missiles After Attacks on Iranian Energy Infrastructure (Watch Videos).

In direct response to such actions, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has declared the commencement of its 27th offensive under Operation True Promise 4. This operation targets American and Israeli positions following what it termed a new wave of "unprovoked US-Israeli aggression towards the Islamic Republic", Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported. In a formal announcement released on Saturday, the elite military wing detailed the latest phase as a series of integrated drone and missile barrages. The operation specifically directed missile counter-offensives against Israeli military infrastructure located in the northern regions of the occupied territories.

The IRGC specified that these strikes were carried out using newly developed solid-fuel missile technology by its Aerospace Division. "In this strategic and multidimensional operation, Zionist military targets in [the occupied city of] Haifa were struck by the IRGC's Aerospace Division's new solid-fuel Kheibar-Shekan missiles, which possess terminal guidance capability up to the point of impact," the official dispatch stated.

Furthermore, the Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported that unmanned aerial systems were deployed to strike a specific site housing American personnel. The military statement noted that drone units "successfully targeted the location where American forces are stationed in 'Marina', in the vicinity of the buildings of the 'Warner Brothers' company." Simultaneously, the IRGC Navy engaged facilities linked to the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. According to the Corps, naval forces hit the command centre for unmanned surface vessels and military support hangars at Salman Port, which they described as belonging to "American terrorist forces". US-Israel vs Iran War: Debris From Aerial Interception Falls on Vehicle in Dubai's Al Barsha Area, Pakistani Driver Killed (Watch Video).

IDF Striking IRGC Fuel Hubs in Tehran

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Massive fires breaking out in Tehran after strikes on oil depots causes oil to FLOOD along the sewer system The regime is furious. Their key infrastructure is now a target. It gets worse EVERY HOUR for Iran. SURRENDER!pic.twitter.com/CrwMwjr6g3 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 8, 2026

📢 Tehran is burning. Power outages across northern Tehran. ~ Flames engulf the skyline as #Israel reportedly strikes Shahran Oil Depot west of the capital. Israel had warned: target our civilians, and you’ll pay a heavy price. #IsraeliranWar pic.twitter.com/0uSsPmrN5M — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) June 14, 2025

Commenting on the internal situation within the occupied territories, the IRGC claimed that their monitoring suggests the Israeli administration is "attempting to create a human shield to protect its military personnel by confining residents of the occupied territories to northern and central areas". The Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported that the persistence of these retaliatory strikes has led to continuous emergency sirens across the region. The IRGC noted that following these "smart attacks", the atmosphere in the occupied territories has shifted into a permanent state of "siren after siren".

The military statement concluded by affirming that the Iranian Armed Forces are prepared for a long-term escalation, warning that their units "are lying in wait for American forces with precision and planning". Operation True Promise 4 was initiated immediately following the start of foreign strikes last Saturday. Since then, the IRGC has reportedly launched hundreds of ballistic missiles and suicide drones at strategic interests. These have included targets in Tel Aviv, the "holy occupied city of al-Quds", and the technology centre of Be'er Sheva. Previous reports also claim successful engagements against the US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln and a destroyer in the Indian Ocean.

