New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said that the government will soon take a decision on the demands of increasing minimum support price (MSPs) on sugar.

"There is a demand. The matter is seized by the department. We will take a decision whether to increase or not very shortly," the Food and Consumer Affairs Minister stated.

Also Read | Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live Telecast of India's Premier First-Class Cricket Tournament on TV.

Interacting with the media persons, the Union Minister also stated that the government will consult with all stakeholders and start the process of making hallmark mandatory on silver.

"We have already started working on this (to make hallmark mandatory for silver). And today, before coming here, some of the people from Gujarat, Karnataka, and Maharashtra had met and requested to make it (hallmark) mandatory for the silver also," he stated.

Also Read | PLI Scheme 1.1 Launched: HD Kumaraswamy Launches Second Round of Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Steel Sector To Boost Production.

The minister stated that although he has not directed the stakeholders, he has told them to consult with the consumers, ornament dealers, and all such people to initiate the process.

"I have told them to start working immediately, but after consultation only we will take a further call," the minister stated.

Over 44.28 crore articles of gold, jewellery/artefacts have been hallmarked so far. Joshi also said that there is a consumer demand for the hallmarking of silver as well and urged the BIS to deliberate on it.

Speaking about the standard and quality of electric vehicles (EVs), the Union Minister stated that the concerned model ministries are working on it, but for the standard-setting for the EVs, whatever is required will be done.

Joshi, during his address at the 78th Foundation Day of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in New Delhi today, stated that he has ensured that the people get safe, reliable, and high-quality products in line with the guiding principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Prayas.'.

He further said that the cornerstone of the quality ecosystem is the implementation of the Quality Control Orders (QCOs). He further elaborated that the continuous expansion of QCOs showcases the central government's commitment towards building a progressive quality ecosystem.

Quoting the Prime Minister's vision of 'Zero Defect, Zero Effect,' the Union Minister emphasised making quality products with zero defects that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and have zero effect on the environment. India's progress will be decided by its own standards that are not only globally recognised but also locally impactful, he said.

More than 23,500 standards have been enforced in every sector, from bags to machines and engineering to medical goods, Joshi said.

He also mentioned that 94% of Indian standards have been harmonised with the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standards. From just 14 QCOs covering 106 products notified for compulsory BIS certification and implementation of Indian Standards in 2014. In contrast, today, 186 QCOs covering 760 products have been notified, the minister informed.

The Union Minister applauded the Bureau for its legacy and unwavering commitment to upholding the core values of quality, trust, and excellence. He mentioned that BIS Quality Marks have become a symbol of trust across multiple sectors, promoting agriculture, manufacturing, and technology. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)