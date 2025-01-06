India's premier domestic competition, the Ranji Trophy, is currently in its 90th season and is at the business end of the ongoing 2024-25 edition. The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 consists of 38 teams, including 28 states, four Union Territories out of eight, and four regional and two pan-Indian sides are participating. All teams are divided into two categories, Elite and Plate. In the Elite Group, sides are separated into Groups A, B, C, and D. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Schedule: Check Out Second Leg Fixtures and Time Table of Indian Domestic First-Class Competition.

In the ongoing 2024-25 season, five matches have already been played by all teams across all Elite groups, where the top two teams from each pool will qualify for the quarterfinals. With several high-profile teams still in the foray and many Team India regulars expected to take the field in the last group leg of Ranji Trophy 2024-25, fans will be eager to know where the premier competition will be shown on TV and online. For live telecast and online streaming viewing options read below. Will Rohit Sharma Play in Ranji Trophy 2024-25? Know Possibility of Indian Test Captain Making it to Mumbai Playing XI.

Where to Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Telecast on TV?

The official broadcast partner for Ranji Trophy 2024-25 in India is Sports 18 Network, who are providing a live telecast viewing option of India’s Premier First-Class Cricket Tournament on Sports 18 TV channels. For the viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming Online?

The official digital rights for the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 are with Jio Cinema. The OTT giants will show live streaming viewing options of India’s Premier First-Class Cricket Tournament on their app and website for free in India. The final league stage of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 begins on January 23.

