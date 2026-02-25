New logo for Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation(Photo/PIB)

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): According to a statement released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, as of January 2026, 1702 ongoing infrastructure projects, with a revised cost of Rs 39.25 lakh crore, are reported on the Project Assessment, Infrastructure Monitoring & Analytics for Nation-building (PAIMANA) portal across 17 Central Ministries/Departments.

The Ministry operationalised this new web-based portal, PAIMANA, for the mandated monitoring of Central Sector Infrastructure Projects worth Rs 150 crore and above.

Also Read | Who Is Bhavitha Mandava? The Chanel Model and British Vogue Cover Girl Praised by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Transport & Logistics and Energy sector accounts for the highest number of these ongoing projects.

Out of these 1,702 ongoing infrastructure projects, 645 (~38 per cent) have achieved over 80 per cent physical progress, while 240 (~14 per cent) have crossed 80 per cent financial completion, reflecting that a substantial portion of projects are at an advanced stage of implementation, the ministry revealed.

Also Read | TCS Urges Employees to Use Artificial Intelligence Even if It Cuts Revenue, Says CEO K Krithivasan.

The Transport & Logistics sector (as per the DEA's Harmonized Master List) accounts for the highest number of ongoing projects (1180 projects), with revised estimates of Rs 20.65 lakh crore underscoring priority to connectivity-driven infrastructure growth.

The Energy sector follows with 28 per cent of aggregated revised cost (Rs 10.84 lakh crore) across 218 projects, reflecting sustained emphasis on Oil & Gas infrastructure, electricity generation, transmission and distribution networks, and energy storage systems.

During January 2026, 3 projects were commissioned under the monitoring of PAIMANA.

During the same month, 203 additional projects were brought under the monitoring of PAIMANA. Of these, 169 are from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highway, 15 are from Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, 9 are from Ministry of Power, 3 are from Ministry of Coal and Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs 3 from other Ministries/ Departments.

The cumulative expenditure incurred as of January 2026 on 1,702 under implementation projects stands at ₹20.02 lakh crore, accounting for approximately 51.01 per cent of the revised project cost.

The PAIMANA portal functions as a centralised national repository of infrastructure projects, enabling web-generated analytical reports and enhancing data accuracy and operational efficiency.

Key features of the portal include advanced data analytics, role-based user access, interactive dashboards, reporting and query modules, and review cases for identification of data gaps, thereby supporting improved data quality and informed decision-making. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)