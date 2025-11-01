PNN

New Delhi [India], November 1: It was a day marked by reflection, reverence, and meaningful dialogue as Mr. Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions, had the honour of seeking blessings from Param Pujya Divyatapasvi Acharyadev Shri Hansratna Surishwarji Maharaj Ji. The revered Jain spiritual leader continues to inspire people across India through his life of discipline, compassion, and devotion to humanity.

Also Read | Delhi: Doctors Reconstruct Thumb of 20-Year-Old Man Using Toe From Amputated Leg in Complex Microsurgery at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

During this spiritually enriching interaction, Shri Maharaj Ji, who is currently undertaking his eighth 180-day cycle of fasting and meditation, shared deep insights on faith, inner strength, and self-mastery. His national campaign, Save Culture, Save Family, Build Nation, aims to restore moral values, strengthen families, and reconnect society with its cultural roots. Mr. Luthra expressed his admiration for the campaign and spoke about how its message aligns with the idea of leading with purpose and integrity.

On the same day, the Hon'ble Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, Shri Gulab Chand Kataria Ji, also visited Shri Maharaj Ji. The meeting was heartfelt and profound, bringing together the essence of governance, culture, and spirituality. It was a conversation rooted in mutual respect and a shared vision for a more conscious and harmonious nation.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Weather Forecast: Meteorological Predicts Isolated Light Rainfall, Fishermen Warned of Rough Seas.

Mr. Luthra had the privilege of being part of this special meeting and reflected on the experience, saying,

"Being in the presence of such enlightened individuals was both grounding and uplifting. It reminded me that true leadership, whether in governance, innovation, or spiritual life, finds its purpose when guided by empathy and integrity."

The Hon'ble Governor appreciated Shri Maharaj Ji's commitment to social and spiritual welfare and acknowledged the importance of initiatives that strengthen moral and cultural values. He shared that such efforts play an essential role in nurturing unity, peace, and compassion across the nation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)