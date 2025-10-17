New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has extended the application window for Round 4 of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for white goods (Air Conditioners and LED Lights) till 10th November this year, according to a government release.

Earlier, the application window for Round 4 was open from 15th September 2025 to 14th October 2025, and now it has been extended in view of the strong industry response and increasing investment appetite under the scheme.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees May Get 3% DA Hike in January 2026 Amid Speculation on DA Merger With Basic Pay.

This reflects the increasing confidence and momentum generated by domestic manufacturing of major components of ACs and LED Lights in India under the scheme, the release said.

The previous rounds of the scheme have already attracted substantial investment commitments, contributing to enhanced manufacturing capacity and employment generation across the value chain.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Says Nobody Would Cast Farrhana Bhatt Even in a ‘C-Grade Movie’, Calls Her Mother ‘B-Grade’.

The scheme was launched in April 2021 with a corpus of Rs 6,238 crore. It aims to boost domestic manufacturing, promote component localization, and strengthen India's global competitiveness in the air conditioner and LED lighting sectors.

The release also informed that the eligible applicants may submit their proposals through the online PLI portal at https://pliwg.dpiit.gov.in under the 'White Goods' category by 10th November 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)