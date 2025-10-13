New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Applications for the three flagship Global Impact Challenges, announced by Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in September 2025 are now open, offering total awards worth Rs 5.85 crore.

The three initiatives: AI for All: Global Impact Challenge, AI by HER: Global Impact Challenge, and YUVAi: Global Youth Challenge aim to identify, nurture, and showcase transformative AI-driven solutions with high potential for social and economic impact, according to a release by the Ministry of Electronics & IT.

These programmes will provide innovators with mentorship, investor access, and a global platform to scale their ideas.

The challenges are live on the official summit website.

"The Global Impact Challenges are designed to accelerate inclusive, responsible, and scalable AI innovation. They aim to inspire and support ground-breaking ideas in Artificial Intelligence that can drive positive societal transformation. The selected innovations will be showcased at the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled from February 19-20, 2026, in New Delhi," the release said.

Awards of up to Rs 2.5 crore for the top 10 winners of the AI for All: Global Impact Challenge, as well as 20 finalists (up to two members each), will receive travel support to participate in the India-AI Impact Summit 2026.

Awards of up to Rs 2.5 crore for the top 10 winners for the AI by HER: Global Impact Challenge, along with 30 finalists (up to two members each), will receive travel support to attend the Summit.

Total prizes worth Rs 85 lakh, including Rs 15 lakh each for the top 3 winners, Rs 10 lakh each for the next 3 winners and two special recognition awards of Rs 5 lakh each for the YUVAi: Global Youth Challenge. The top 20 participants will receive travel support for Summit participation. The applications are open from October 10 and the last date for submission is October 31, 2025

The virtual bootcamps will begin from November 2025, and the finalists will be announced by December 31, 2025 and the Grand showcase, India-AI Impact Summit 2026, will be from February 16 to 20, 2026, in New Delhi.

"Applications for all three Global Impact Challenges can be submitted through the official portal. Each challenge page provides detailed information on eligibility criteria, timelines, submission guidelines, consent forms, and FAQs. Applicants are advised to review all instructions carefully and regularly check the website for updates and announcements related to shortlisting and participation," the release said. (ANI)

