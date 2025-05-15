PNN

New Delhi [India], May 15: Renowned storyteller Sunita Lad Bhamray, celebrated for her evocative work across literature, theatre, and film, is proud to reintroduce her much-loved children's book Grandma Lim's Persimmons. Freshly printed and published by Peach Blink publishers, a creative publishing house, this beautifully illustrated story returns to bookshelves with a fresh edition, inviting a new generation of readers to embrace its warmth, wisdom, and emotional depth.

At the heart of the book lies Grandma Lim, who lovingly tends to her garden--particularly the tall, fruitful persimmon tree. When she spots a perfect, glowing fruit, she dreams of gifting it to her granddaughter, Mia. But just as the fruit ripens, it mysteriously disappears! What unfolds next is a heartwarming journey of discovery and friendship, as three young friends unite to uncover the mystery and, along the way, learn the power of kindness, teamwork, and paying attention to life's quiet magic.

With quirky and imaginative illustrations by acclaimed artist Marjorie van Heerden, Grandma Lim's Persimmons brings together lyrical storytelling and vibrant visuals to create a reading experience that delights and inspires. Ideal for children aged 4-8, the book gently reinforces values of love, sharing, and community in a way that resonates with both young readers and the adults who read with them.

"This story was born from observing small moments that carry deep meaning," says Sunita Lad Bhamray. "It's about the joy of nurturing--plants, people, and relationships. I hope it reminds children that life's sweetest gifts often come from nature, shared moments, and caring for one another."

Sunita's passion for storytelling extends far beyond the written word. A dynamic educator at heart, she regularly conducts reading workshops and interactive storytelling sessions in schools across India, engaging children aged 7-14 on themes such as environmental conservation, ethical living, and social responsibility. These workshops, rooted in her books, have proven especially impactful in reaching pre-teens and drawing them into deeper conversations through the accessible language of stories.

Her latest bestselling title, Kalee and the Mysterious Twins: Keepers of the Big Secret, blends fantasy with urgent environmental themes and features a strong female protagonist to inspire and empower young readers. With its success, Sunita now plans to expand her workshops to Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi, using stories as powerful tools to nurture a lifelong love of reading and critical thinking.

"Books have the power to unlock imaginations, plant seeds of empathy, and inspire action," says the award-winning author. "Whether it's through fantasy, biography, or mystery, I want my stories to invite children to ask big questions and discover their role in shaping a better world."

In an era where screen-time often outpaces story-time, Sunita's efforts have drawn praise from educators and parents alike. Her workshops have rekindled a reading habit in students who had previously shown little interest in books. These efforts align closely with the Government of India's Read India campaign, which promotes literacy and lifelong reading habits through year-round engagement beyond the standard curriculum.

The book is available for readers in India at:

Amazon. in: https://amzn.in/d/b0AmRC5

Flipkart. in: https://dl.flipkart.com/s/uL9HpxNNNN

Peach Blink Website: https://www.peachblink.com/product-page/grandma-lim-s-persimmons

Swiggy Mini: https://peach-blink.mini.store/products/a8eed238-f4ab-4c3a-9bac-03d2d9c78033

Kindle (E-Book India + International): https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F5WGZZBS/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?crid=39OK7YIUS43LZ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.xJHY3mhugFOTKiQfLSJIrQ.jBeGday3CZs0FdvHelmOE0nr3-xu9_TLTiBAogtMDFk&dib_tag=se&keywords=grandma+lims+persimmons&qid=1745324933&sprefix=grandma+lims+persimmon%2Caps%2C325&sr=8-1

About Sunita Lad Bhamray: Author, Playwright, and Screenwriter

Sunita Lad Bhamray is a Singapore-based, Indian-origin author, playwright, and screenwriter celebrated for her transformative storytelling and dedication to inspiring change. Her work spans books, theatre, and film, consistently addressing pressing social issues while captivating audiences across age groups.

She is the author of five acclaimed books, including the Amazon bestseller Kalee and the Mysterious Twins, the biography Triumphs on the Turf, the novel Ganga Jamuna, and picture books like Saru and Her Little Secret and Grandma Lim's Persimmons. Her stage play Nirjhari and the film Sahaasi: Dateline Singapore explore themes like domestic abuse and media ethics. She also shares stories on her YouTube channel Su's Short Stories for Kids, connecting with global audiences through creative, thoughtful storytelling.

Formerly an educator, Sunita's experience in teaching continues to shape her work, infusing it with depth, relatability, and a natural ability to connect with readers and viewers alike.

About Peach Blink:

Peach Blink is a creative publishing and content development company offering end-to-end solutions for authors. It provides professional services such as editing, designing, formatting, and marketing. The company supports writers through every stage of their publishing journey. Peach Blink publishes books globally, ensuring wide reach and professional quality.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)