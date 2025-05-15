The Bangladesh National Cricket Team will tour the UAE (United Arab Emirates) for a two-match T20I series, which starts on May 17. The Bangladesh National Cricket Team will be led by Litton Das and he will aim to prove the point after earlier being excluded from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 because of poor form. He would have all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz as his deputy. There is a good mix of youth and experience in the Bangladesh National Cricket Team for this tour, with the likes of Nahid Rana, Rishad Hossain, Jaker Ali and Towhid Hridoy among others in the mix. Bangladesh would look to take this two-match series as preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in Sri Lanka and India. UAE vs BAN 2025: Squads, Venue, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About Bangladesh's tour of United Arab Emirates.

UAE, on the other hand, would look to prove a point against a full-member nation. Muhammad Waseem's side will be without Vriitya Aravind and Basil Hameed, two of their most experienced players and it will certainly be a challenge for them. The T20Is against Bangladesh would be UAE's first assignment in the shortest format of the game since winning the Gulf T20I Championship 2025. The UAE vs BAN T20I Series 2025 is set to be a pretty exciting one and fans can expect some intense action in the contests that would be played on May 17 and May 19. Former Australia Pacer Shaun Tait Replaces Andre Adams As Head of Bangladesh’s Pace Bowling Unit.

How to Watch Live Telecast of UAE vs Bangladesh 2025?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner in India of Bangladesh's tour of UAE 2025. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch UAE vs BAN T20I Series 2025 live telecast on any TV channel in India. For UAE vs BAN online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of UAE vs Bangladesh 2025?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of UAE vs Bangladesh T20I Series 2025. Hence, fans in India will be able to watch UAE vs BAN T20Is on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass that costs Rs 25, per game.

