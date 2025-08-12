PRNewswire

Singapore, August 12: Granite Asia today announced the appointment of three new Managing Partners, further strengthening the firm's leadership across equity and private credit. These appointments reflect Granite Asia's continued commitment to deep sector expertise, global perspective, and long-term value creation for its investors and portfolio companies.

Ming Eng Managing Partner, Private Credit (effective September 1, 2025)

Ming Eng has been appointed Managing Partner at Granite Asia, effective September 1, 2025. Based in Singapore, she will lead the firm's private credit strategy.

Granite Asia has launched its private credit strategy through the Libra Hybrid Capital Fund, securing $250 million in anchor commitments from leading Asian sovereign wealth funds and other institutional investors.

Prior to joining Granite Asia, Ming was a Managing Partner at Orion Capital Asia. She previously held senior roles at Macquarie Bank and VTB Capital, and earlier at Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong. Ming holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

"Ming's promotion reflects the sharp investment judgment and operating rigor she brings to the team. She has been instrumental in launching our private credit strategy and closing US$250 million in anchor commitments -- a strong signal of trust from global investors," said Jenny Lee, Senior Managing Partner at Granite Asia.

Haojun Li Managing Partner, Equity

Haojun Li is a Managing Partner at Granite Asia, focusing on investments in consumer technology and AI applications. He has led and participated in investments including Rednote, Hellobike, Keep, and Didi. Before joining Granite Asia, Haojun served as Investment Director at Vertex China, where he led early- and growth-stage investments in the TMT sector. Earlier in his career, he was a product manager at Tencent. Haojun holds a master's degree in Microelectronics and a bachelor's degree in Electronics from Peking University.

Joshua Wu Managing Partner, Equity

Joshua Wu is a Managing Partner at Granite Asia, focusing on enterprise services, AI applications, and digital health. He has played a key role in the firm's investments in companies such as WPS, Boss Zhipin, 51credit, Jushuitan, XiaoE Tech, MokaHR, Black Lake, Light Chaser Animation, Meicai, Smartmi, and Tujia. Joshua began his career at Alibaba and Tencent, where he held roles in product management and data insights--gaining deep, hands-on experience in building and scaling digital platforms. He later transitioned to Jefferies as an equity analyst covering Asia TMT, where he supported several high-profile IPOs, including Renren. He is a graduate of the Guanghua School of Management at Peking University.

"Both Haojun and Joshua embody the operator-investor mindset at the heart of Granite Asia. Over more than a decade with the firm, they've grown into trusted partners to the region's boldest tech founders--building deep networks, demonstrating sharp sector instincts, and consistently delivering with conviction," said Jixun Foo, Senior Managing Partner at Granite Asia.

These appointments underscore Granite Asia's strength in identifying and scaling high-impact companies across the region, with a strong bench of operator-investors across both private equity and credit.

About Granite Asia

Granite Asia, formerly known as GGV Capital Asia, is Asia's leading multi-asset investment platform. Headquartered in Singapore, it invests in the APAC region including Southeast Asia, Japan, China, India, and Australia. With assets under management (AUM) totaling $5 billion, the firm boasts investments in 48 companies with valuations exceeding $1 billion and has facilitated 31 IPOs. Its investment thesis prioritizes five long-term themes including Consumer Growth & Transformation, Enterprise Workflow & Supply Chain, Food Systems & Sustainability, Health Innovation & Wellness, and Energy Transition & Automation.

