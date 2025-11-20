NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], November 20: Leading realty player Greenbay Infrastructure Private Limited has announced the launch of its landmark luxury residential project, The Monarque, located within the prestigious Greenbay Golf Village, Sector 22D, right on the Yamuna Expressway. With an estimated investment of Rs. 400 crore (approx.), this exclusive development spans 4.22 acres and is set to redefine golf-side luxury living in the NCR region.

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio to Be Conferred With Top Honour at Palm Springs Film Festival.

Projected to generate a total revenue potential of Rs. 1000 Cr. (approx.), The Monarque underscores the company's confidence in the long-term growth of the Yamuna Expressway corridor. Being part of one of the lowest-density developments, Greenbay Golf Village, The Monarque comprises approximately 300 units across three residential towers rising 28 floors. With limited-edition 3.5 and 4.5 BHK residences, the project is designed for discerning buyers seeking a blend of sophistication, privacy, and resort-style living.

Mohit Kumar, Head Strategy, Greenbay Infrastructure, said, "With The Monarque, we are introducing a new benchmark in luxury living that blends architectural finesse with the tranquillity of golf-side living. It reflects our vision to craft spaces that go beyond premium design - they embody wellness, exclusivity, and a strong sense of community. The Yamuna Expressway region is rapidly emerging as NCR's next real estate growth hub, and The Monarque will stand as a proud symbol of that evolution."

Also Read | Ashes 2025-26: Steve Smith's Brutal Dig at Monty Panesar Ahead of 1st Test, Says 'Anyone Who Believes America's a City Doesn't Bother Me' (Watch Video).

The Monarque offers a host of lifestyle-driven amenities that elevate everyday living into an experience of leisure and refinement. Residents can enjoy multiple clubhouses equipped with an all-weather swimming pool, gym, restaurant and bar, indoor games area, mini golf course, multipurpose court, and more. The development's double-height entrance lobbies, 18-metre-wide boulevard entry, and vehicle-free interiors ensure a grand yet serene living environment. Each residence is thoughtfully designed with features like private deck jacuzzis, expansive balconies, and large windows that maximise natural light and ventilation, creating homes that feel open, elegant, and effortlessly luxurious.

The Monarque enjoys unmatched connectivity to some of the region's most transformative developments. It is just minutes away from key economic and lifestyle hubs, including the Patanjali Industrial Park (2 mins), Electronic Hub (2 mins), Eastern Peripheral Expressway (3 mins), Buddh International Circuit (3 mins), Gautam Buddha University (6 mins), and the SEZ zone (6 mins).

The project also benefits from proximity to the upcoming Film City (7 mins), Medical Device Park (7 mins), and Jewar International Airport (15 mins) - a major catalyst for real estate and infrastructure growth in the region. With Advant Business Park just 20 minutes away, The Monarque offers residents a rare balance of leisure, connectivity, and future-ready investment potential.

Greenbay Infrastructure Private Limited is a leading real estate developer known for creating premium residential and lifestyle spaces that blend luxury, sustainability, and modern design. Its flagship project, Greenbay Golf Village, is a landmark township spanning across 100 acres along the Yamuna Expressway, featuring a 12-hole Golf Course, The Club Harbor, along with the premium plotted development that redefines golf-side living in NCR. Committed to innovation and excellence, the company continues to craft future-ready communities that offer lasting value and an elevated way of life.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)