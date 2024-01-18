BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18: Netradyne, a Make-in-India provider of AI technology for fleet and driver safety, has announced its collaboration with GreenLine Mobility Solutions, India's premier LNG-powered heavy trucking logistics company. The partnership, aimed at enhancing fleet and driver safety, represents a significant step towards transforming road safety standards by leveraging Netradyne Technology's flagship product - Driver*i. Driver*i's advanced vision-based technology will propel GreenLine's eco-friendly truck fleet to the forefront of environmentally conscious transportation, ensuring top-tier road safety. Leveraging intelligent edge computing enables real-time assessment of driving behavior and provides comprehensive insights for fleet managers. Its data-driven approach identifies areas of improvement, facilitating automated and targeted training programs to elevate overall safety measures. Commenting on the collaboration, Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd, said, "We take immense pride in our established presence within the logistics sector, committed to decarbonising India's logistics landscape. This collaboration epitomises our collective commitment to pioneering advanced safety standards. By integrating Netradyne's Driver*i, our goal is to enhance driver safety, fostering a secure environment for our dedicated drivers while delivering superior service excellence to our customers." Durgadutt Nedungadi, Senior Vice President, Netradyne, added, "We are beyond excited to join hands with GreenLine Mobility and look forward to supporting their fleet safety operations. Netradyne will ensure a smooth implementation and work closely with GreenLine Mobility to align better to their evolving business needs -- and together, work towards creating safer roads and improved transportation standards in the industry." GreenLine's LNG trucks have a significant environmental impact, showcasing up to a 30% reduction in CO2 emissions, complete elimination of SOx, a remarkable 59% decrease in NOx emissions, a substantial 91% reduction in Particulate Matter emissions, and an impressive 70% decrease in CO emissions compared to diesel trucks. This collaboration signifies a future where cutting-edge technology harmonizes with cal consciousness, paving the way for a safer and more sustainable transportation industry.

Also Read | Aankh Micholi: Khushi Dubey Says 'Her Role Pays Tribute to Brave Officials Kiran Bedi and Abhinav Bindra’.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)