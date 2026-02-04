TP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4: New Zealand is fast gaining ground as one of the most preferred destinations for Indian students pursuing international higher education, driven by strong post-study work opportunities, globally ranked universities, competitive tuition costs, and a high quality of life. According to recent enrolment data, Indian student numbers in New Zealand rose sharply by 34% in 2024, with Indian students now accounting for nearly 11% of the country's total international student population -- a clear indicator of growing trust in New Zealand as a long-term education and career destination.

Also Read | What Is Korean Love Game? 3 Minor Sisters Die by Suicide in Ghaziabad Over Alleged Gaming Addiction.

Commenting on this shift, Priyanka Nishar, Founder and Managing Director, Azent Overseas Education, said the trend reflects a broader change in student priorities. "Students today are looking beyond traditional markets like the US, UK, Canada and Australia. They want countries that offer globally recognised education, practical work exposure, and realistic pathways to employment -- and New Zealand is delivering on all three. New Zealand uniquely combines high-quality education with practical work rights and an excellent quality of life."

She added, "For students seeking employability, global exposure and a supportive English-speaking environment, it presents a clear and well-structured pathway. At Azent Overseas Education, we guide students at every stage -- from programme selection and scholarships to applications and visas -- ensuring decisions are aligned with long-term academic and career goals."

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch in February 2026.

Why New Zealand Is Gaining Momentum

New Zealand's rising appeal is anchored in a strong academic ecosystem, progressive government policies, and a safe, multicultural environment. The country's universities consistently feature in global rankings while offering smaller class sizes and industry-aligned curricula -- enabling graduates to stand out in competitive job markets.

In recent years, the New Zealand government has actively promoted international education as a strategic growth sector, easing student and work-related policies to enhance the overall study experience. These measures signal a long-term commitment to attracting and retaining international talent.

Universities and In-Demand Programmes

Despite being compact in size, New Zealand's public universities are internationally respected and offer diverse academic strengths:

- University of Auckland - Leading research university with strengths in business, engineering, computer science and health sciences- University of Otago - Renowned for health sciences, life sciences and research-led postgraduate programmes- University of Canterbury - Engineering, physical sciences and emerging technologies- Victoria University of Wellington - Law, public policy, data science and social sciences- University of Waikato - Computer science, business and environmental sciences- Massey University, AUT and Lincoln University - Niche strengths in agribusiness, applied technology, design, hospitality and environmental studies

Popular choices among Indian students include STEM disciplines, health and allied health programmes, applied business degrees such as MBA and supply chain management, as well as agriculture and environmental sciences, where New Zealand has global leadership.

Admissions, Costs and Intakes

Compared to other leading study destinations, New Zealand offers competitive tuition fees and a relatively affordable cost of living. International postgraduate tuition typically ranges between NZD 20,000 and NZD 40,000 per year, offering strong value for money.Most universities offer two main intakes:

- Semester 1: February to June- Semester 2: July to November

Applicants generally require a recognised bachelor's degree, English language proficiency, academic transcripts, a statement of purpose, and supporting documents. Early application is strongly advised to secure both admission and visas in time.

Work Rights and Post-Study Opportunities

New Zealand's student-friendly work policies are a major draw. Eligible international students can work part-time during semesters and full-time during scheduled breaks. From November 3, 2025, the allowable work limit during term time increased to 25 hours per week, enabling students to better manage living expenses and gain local experience.

After graduation, the Post-Study Work Visa (PSWV) allows eligible students to stay and work in New Zealand for up to three years, depending on qualification level and duration of study. Sectors such as STEM, healthcare and skilled professions continue to show strong demand.

Scholarships and Financial Support

New Zealand offers several funding opportunities for international students, including:

- Manaaki New Zealand Scholarships (government-funded)- New Zealand Commonwealth Scholarships- New Zealand Excellence Awards (NZEA)- University-specific merit and country-focused scholarships

Prospective students can visit www.azent.com or download the Azent App to access Azent's best-in-class overseas education counselling services.

About Azent

At Azent Overseas Education Ltd, we have a strong commitment to education and career development. We are passionate about bringing global education to the doorsteps of students all over India. Integrity is essential to the admissions process and Azent is committed to the highest ethical standards. Our organization and our counselors pledge ethical and respectful behavior in our interactions with our students and their families. We aspire to become the world's leading global education advisory, unleashing potential, one student at a time.

To learn more please visit https://www.azent.com/ Media ContactJacqueline Patel9967040369jacquelinepatel@yahoo.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by TP. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)