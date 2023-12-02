VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 2: Minal Industries Limited (BSE :522235) is one of the multi bagger stocks of Dalal Street as the scrip has gained 600 per cent in the last six months. Minal Industries Limited is thrilled to announce a ground breaking development from its wholly-owned subsidiary, Minal International FZE, based in the United Arab Emirates. The company anticipates significant revenue generation from this ground breaking product. The projected revenue for the first year from a single country is estimated to reach an impressive USD 3 million.

This innovative framework exemplifies Minal Industries Limited's commitment to pioneering solutions that drive business growth and foster financial success. With this launch, the company reinforces its position as a leader in the Jewellery industry.

Minal Industries Limited is a small-cap company in the Jewellery sector. Minal Industries Limited (MIL) is a Gold and Diamond Jewellery producer in the Globe. The company is engaged in the Manufacturing of Customized Luxury Gold and Diamond Jewellery. The shares of the company opened today at Rs 5.60 a piece and hit a high in the morning deals logging in 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 5.80.

Commenting on the Q2 FY24 Performance, Management added, "We are thrilled to present an outstanding financial performance for both the second quarter and the first half of FY24. Our consolidated results demonstrate remarkable growth across key metrics, underscoring our unwavering commitment to driving sustainable value and excellence. This robust growth trajectory can be attributed due to implementation of efficient operational practices and cost management strategies, resulting in improved productivity, profitability and performance."

"This commendable growth in profitability showcases the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and operational excellence" said the management. "Moreover, the company is led by a strong management team that has effectively steered the organization towards growth, making informed decisions and implementing effective strategies. These strong financial results are a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team. As we progress through the fiscal year, we remain committed to fostering innovation, operational efficiency, and delivering sustainable value to all our stakeholders. We thank our shareholders, customers, and employees for their continued support, and we are excited about the future as we continue to drive growth and success" the management further added.

