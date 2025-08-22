New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): The 56th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will be held on September 3-4, an official memorandum stated on Friday.

"The undersigned is directed to refer to the above subject and to convey that the 56th Meeting of the GST Council will be held on 3rd and 4th September, 2025," an official memorandum issued by Arvind Shrivastava, Secretary to the Govt. of India and ex officio Secretary to the GST Council read.

"The details of the venue of the meeting and agenda items for the 56th Meeting of the GST Council and Officers' Meeting will be communicated in due course of time," the memorandum stated.

The announcement for the GST council meet comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced during his Independence Day Speech that people were going to get a very big gift on Diwali and the government had embarked on a "big reform of GST".

The GST Council is a constitutional body responsible for making recommendations on issues related to the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India.

According to government sources, the Central Government proposed to eliminate the then-current 12 per cent and 28 per cent GST rates, retaining only 5 per cent and 18 per cent GST rates.

Government sources said that as part of the initiative, 99 per cent of the 12 per cent slab was proposed to move to the 5 per cent slab, and 90 per cent of items in the 28 per cent slab were proposed to move to the 18 per cent slab.

They said that consumer goods kept in the 28 per cent slab were proposed to be moved to the 18 per cent slab. They also said that a new slab of 40 per cent was proposed for "sin goods" like tobacco and pan masala.

The initiative was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement during his Independence Day Speech on Friday that people were going to get a very big gift on Diwali and the government had embarked on a "big reform of GST." (ANI)

