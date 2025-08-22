The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 edition will begin on September 30, and the grand finale of the showpiece tournament will be played on November 2. The ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 will be the 13th edition, and it will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The Women's ODI World Cup 2025 tournament will see a total of 31 matches played across different venues in India and Sri Lanka. The league phase will see 28 blockbuster matches in the 13th edition of the eight-nation tournament. ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Revised Schedule: DY Patil Stadium Replaces Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium as One of the Five Venues (See Full List of Fixtures).

In India, Navi Mumbai, Guwahati, Indore and Visakhapatnam will host the ODI Women's World Cup 2025 matches. In Sri Lanka, the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host all of the Pakistan women's national cricket team's league phase matches. It is to be noted that, if Women in Green qualify for the semi-finals or final, their match will be played in Sri Lanka, not in India.

The showpiece tournament will see eight teams – India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, New Zealand, and South Africa – fighting with each other for the elusive title. Meanwhile, fans can find all the details about the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 updated squads below. India Set To Face Pakistan in High-Stakes Clash at ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 on October 5 in Colombo.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Squads:

England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare

Australia: Squad yet to be announced

Bangladesh: Squad yet to be announced

New Zealand: Squad yet to be announced

Pakistan: Squad yet to be announced

South Africa: Squad yet to be announced

Sri Lanka: Squad yet to be announced

Australia women's national cricket team are the defending champion of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. Australia women defeated the England women's national cricket team in the 2021/22 edition grand finale to clinch their record-breaking seventh Women's ODI World Cup title.

