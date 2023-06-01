New Delhi, June 1: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected in the month of May 2023 was worth Rs 157,090 crore, official data showed Thursday. The GST revenues for the month of May 2023 are 12 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year.

During the month, revenue from the import of goods was 12 per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 11 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. GST Revenue Collection for April 2023 Highest Ever at Rs 1.87 Lakh Crore.

Of the total, CGST was Rs 28,411 crore, SGST was Rs 35,828 crore, IGST Rs 81,363 crore and cess Rs 11,489 crore. GST Collection Crosses Rs 1.50 Lakh Crore Mark for the Third Time in FY 2022-23, Second Highest Collection Ever.

In April, the gross GST collection was at an all-time high of Rs 187,035 crore, Rs 19,495 crore more than the next highest collection of Rs 167,540 crore in April 2022.

