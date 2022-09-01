Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Legendary poet Gulzar Sahab has collaborated with Kulturemint to create NFTs of his timeless poems. This collaboration marked the first time a poet of Gulzar Sahab's calibre had ventured into the world of NFTs. The digitised poems are now available for sale on Kulturemint.com.

The NFTs of Gulzar Sahab's timeless poems including Samundar, Lal Haveli, Baarish - Rain at night, and One Sided Love will be auctioned on the NFT marketplace. The fans can acquire these one-of-a-kind tokens and bid to their heart's content for the same. Kulturemint is a brand new curated NFT marketplace for all things art and culture. It has made the previously daunting process of buying and selling NFTs a smooth and responsive one. A collective brainchild of Govind Singh Sandhu, Archana Trasy, and Gautam B Thakker, the new NFT marketplace is centred around demystifying NFTs to the average person. Its transparency and ease of use are set to close the gap between the artist and the consumer. Yours to bid exclusively on kulturemint.com

Also Read | Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About PAK vs HK Cricket Match in Sharjah.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)