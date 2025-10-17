PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Limited ("Utssav" or "the Company") (NSE - UTSSAV), a leading manufacturer of 18K, 20K, and 22K lightweight and CZ gold jewellery, reported strong revenue growth of over 65% year-on-year in the first half of FY26. driven by robust domestic demand and consistent export performance.

The Company's continued focus on innovative, design-led collections including festive launches for Dussehra, Dhanteras, and Diwali helped strengthen customer engagement and brand positioning. Utssav also expanded its product offering by foraying into natural and lab- grown diamond jewellery in 18K and select 14K purity.

Domestically, Utssav expanded its presence to 17 states, with deeper penetration in South and West India, and new market entries in Punjab, Haryana, and Eastern regions. Each client engagement is supported by variety of latest designs, reinforcing Utssav'sposition as a preferred B2B partner for differentiated jewellery collections.

Internationally, the UAE emerged as a key export hub, supporting Utssav's growing footprint across the GCC. The Company continues to pursue international growth through distributor partnerships and global exhibitions, with expanding reach into Singapore, and Malaysia.

With a strong design pipeline, expanded capacity, and a growing client base, Utssav enters H2 FY26 well-positioned to sustain its growth momentum and further strengthen its leadership in the design-driven jewellery manufacturing space.

