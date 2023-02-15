Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 15 (ANI): Safran Helicopter Engines and Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) have signed a workshare agreement for the joint development of the engine intended for the future 13-tonne Indian MultiRole Helicopter (IMRH) and its naval version Deck-Based MultiRole Helicopter (DBMRH), according to a joint statement from both companies.

This agreement follows the memorandum of understanding signed on July 9, 2022, and stipulates the sharing of activities within the joint venture where both parties have agreed on an equivalent repartition, according to the statement shared with stock exchanges.

Also Read | An Indian Tax Probe at the Delhi and Mumbai Offices of the BBC Continued a Second Day … – Latest Tweet by Bloomberg.

In particular, HAL will take part in the design, development, and production of some of the core engine components, which is a breakthrough achievement in terms of expertise and know-how in the country.

This workshare agreement was signed by Florent Chauvancy, Executive Vice-President for Sales and Marketing, Safran Helicopter Engines, and K Ramesh, General Manager, HAL Aero Engine Research and Design Centre, in presence of C B Ananthakrishnan, CMD, HAL and Franck Saudo, CEO, Safran Helicopter Engines.

Also Read | Congress Owes Answers for Scams During Its Tenure in Karnataka, Says CM Basavaraj Bommai.

The development of the Indian MultiRole Helicopter (IMRH) continues, and a 1/3 scale model is being displayed by HAL at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru.

Discussions are also continuing with the Indian Armed Forces on the operational requirements for this new helicopter. According to the joint statement, the availability of an indigenous engine will enhance the self-reliance content on the platform and demonstrates the commitment of both Safran Helicopter Engines and HAL to the Indian government's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, or achieving self-reliance -- particularly in defence technologies.

C B Ananthakrishnan, CMD, HAL, stated: "The joint development of high power engine is a new milestone in HAL's ever-growing capabilities in the sector with a competent partner like Safran Helicopter Engines. We are confident of making the engine meet the highly stringent and demanding requirements of Indian Defence customers."

Franck Saudo, CEO, Safran Helicopter Engines, commented, "While this programme will bring many advanced technologies to the Indian aerospace ecosystem and to HAL, it will also provide the Indian Armed Forces with state-of-the-art solutions."

Safran and HAL will continue to work on the development of this joint venture in the coming months, which is intended not only to develop an engine for the IMRH but also for other helicopters, the joint statement added.

Safran Helicopter Engine and HAL also agreed on the condition for the transfer right to HAL for manufacturing of seven critical forging and casting raw parts of engines.

The Indian MultiRole Helicopter is a medium-lift helicopter currently under development by HAL for Indian Armed forces for air assault, air-attack, anti-submarine, anti-surface, military transport and VIP transport roles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)