Tehran [Iran], March 2 (ANI): Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has formally written to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and members of the UN Security Council over what Tehran calls the "assassination" of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a devastating joint military operation by the United States and Israel, Tasnim News reported.

Iran's state broadcasters and the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) confirmed on Sunday that Ayatollah Khamenei, who had led the Islamic Republic since 1989, was killed when coordinated air and missile strikes, dubbed "Operation Epic Fury" by the US and "Roaring Lion" by Israeli forces, struck his secure compound in Tehran on February 28, amid escalating regional hostilities.

The strikes, which hit multiple strategic locations across Tehran and other major Iranian cities, reportedly resulted in considerable destruction and casualties, including members of Khamenei's family. Iran announced 40 days of national mourning, a significant religious and cultural period in Shia Islam, and declared seven days of public holidays to honour the slain leader.

In his letter to Guterres and the Security Council, Araghchi accused Washington and Tel Aviv of blatant aggression and called on the international community to take urgent action against what Iran termed "illegal acts of force" that threaten global peace and security. He urged immediate steps to halt the conflict and bring about diplomatic resolution.

The unprecedented killing has triggered a wider conflict across the Middle East, with Iran launching missile and drone attacks targeting US and Israeli assets in the region. World powers and regional capitals have urged restraint, warning the situation could spiral further unless hostilities are curbed.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran is seeking a dialogue with his administration, and he has agreed to talks.

Codenamed Operation Epic Fury by the US and Operation Roaring Lion by Israel, the joint offensive reportedly resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and numerous senior figures.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described Khamenei as "one of the most evil people in History" and stated his death represented "justice for the people of Iran."

Amidst this decapitation of leadership, the US President confirmed a potential for diplomatic engagement. Speaking to The Atlantic magazine, Trump remarked, "They (Iran) want to talk and I have agreed to talk, so I will be balancing to them."However, he critiqued the timing, adding, "They should have done it sooner... They waited too long."

Despite these signals, Trump affirmed that "pinpoint bombing" would continue uninterrupted to achieve "PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST." (ANI)

