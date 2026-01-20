PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: Hannah Joseph Hospital Limited (Hannah Joseph, The Company) a multi-specialty tertiary care hospital in Madurai with focus on Neurosciences and Trauma, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on January 22, 2026, aiming to raise ₹ 42.00 Crore (At Upper Price Band) by fresh issue of 60,00,000 equity shares, to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The issue size is 60,00,000 equity shares at a face value of ₹10 each, with a price band of ₹67-70 per share.

Equity Share Allocation

* Qualified Institutional Buyer - Not more than 28,46,000 Equity Shares

* Non-Institutional Investors - Not less than 8,58,000 Equity Shares

* Individual Investors - Not less than 19,96,000 Equity Shares

* Market Maker - 3,00,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for Funding of capital expenditure for establishing Radiation Oncology Centre and General Corporate Purposes. The anchor portion will open on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 and the issue will open on Thursday, January 22, 2026 and will close on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue Capital SquareAdvisors Private Limited, The Registrar to the Issue isBigshare Services Private Limited.

Dr. Mosesjoseph Arunkumar, Chairman and Managing Director of Hannah Joseph Hospital Limited expressed, "Since its inception, remained committed to delivering advanced, ethical, and patient-centric healthcare services. Our evolution from a single-specialty focus to a multi-specialty tertiary care hospital reflects our continuous investments in clinical excellence, technology, and skilled medical professionals. Being a regional referral center for complex neurological, neurosurgical, cardiac, and trauma care, we have consistently strengthened our infrastructure and clinical capabilities to meet the growing healthcare needs of South Tamil Nadu.

The proposed IPO is expected to support the Company's planned capacity and service expansion initiatives, enabling it to strengthen its clinical offerings and deliver more integrated, end-to-end care. These initiatives are aimed at enhancing patient convenience and treatment outcomes while broadening the Company's ability to serve complex medical needs under a single platform. The expansion is also expected to drive incremental inpatient and outpatient volumes and support sustainable growth in revenues over the medium to long term."

Mr. Sunil Kumar Manocha, Founder & Director of Capital Square Advisors Private Limited said, "Hannah Joseph Hospital operates a tertiary care facility in its core market with a focused presence across neurosciences, cardiology, trauma, and critical care. Supported by accredited operations and participation in government insurance schemes, the hospital is positioned to deploy incremental capital towards capacity enhancement and service integration initiatives.

These initiatives are expected to expand clinical offerings, improve patient throughput and case mix, and support growth in inpatient and outpatient revenues."

