Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 13: ‘The Edge of Nutrition 2023’, an enlightening and impactful summit organized by Happiest Health, a leading health and wellness knowledge platform, came to a successful close at the St. John’s Auditorium, here on Wednesday. On the second day of the summit, the participants were treated to an in-depth exploration of diverse aspects of nutrition, shedding light on its pivotal role in attaining and maintaining optimal health and overall well-being.

The summit commenced with an engaging address on "Nutrition Unplugged: Unlocking a Healthier You" delivered by Dr Rebecca K. Raj, a distinguished Professor and Head of the Division of Nutrition at St. John's Research Institute in Bengaluru. Dr Raj set the tone for the event by highlighting the importance of understanding the key principles of nutrition for personal well-being and re-learning the ‘ABCD’. “The journey to a healthier your starts with awareness and an aim for a healthy weight and body composition, being physically active and making every bite count, choosing foods sensibly and consuming them consciously, and finally inculcating discipline. Don’t delay, start today,” she said, calling upon the audience to take the first step to good health soon.

Dr Nihal Thomas, a respected Senior Professor from the Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism at Christian Medical College in Vellore, presented a thought-provoking talk on "Nutrition and the Origin of Diabetes - Disease Disorders, Dreams, and Dunno What...". He shed light on the intricate relationship between nutrition and the onset of diabetes, providing valuable insights how malnutrition also was now one of the reasons causing diabetes.

Addressing the imperative of personalized nutrition for the masses, Dr Gurmeet Singh, Dean of Research and Outreach at the University of Trans-Disciplinary Health Sciences and Technology in Bengaluru, delivered an informative session titled "Personalizing Nutrition for the Masses." Dr Singh spoke about ‘AyurAhaar’, which has been curated based on the Ayurvedic texts. Several recipes have also been culled out from these classical texts, he said and emphasized the need to tailor nutrition strategies to individual needs, considering their dosha and ama.

The discussion on children's nutritional needs took center stage with Dr Supraja Chandrasekhar, Director of Paediatric Services at DHEE Hospitals in Bengaluru, sharing her expertise in the talk "What's On My Child's Plate?". Her enlightening insights offered a fresh perspective on nurturing healthy eating habits in children, emphasizing their long-term impact on overall health and well-being. She advised to parents to ensure their children stayed away from the whites – sugar, salt, flour and not too much of rice and milk. Cautioning them against allowing their wards to watch either the television/ tablets/ smartphones, she stressed on the importance of family meal time and outside play.

The summit took an entertaining turn with Dr Krish Ashok, renowned author of "Masala Lab: The Science of Indian Cooking", who captivatingly debunked prevailing myths in his talk. His engaging presentation dismantled misconceptions peddled by influencers on social media surrounding nutrition. “Social media content is guilt-shaming people, distorting priorities, inducing stress and more. We must call out pseudoscience and normalize convenience when it comes to food,” he said.

The summit culminated with a captivating discussion on "What you eat is not important” by Pooja Makhija, a celebrated celebrity nutritionist and author. She shared valuable insights and practical tips that could help participants adopt and sustain healthy lifestyle practices, reinforcing the transformative power of nutrition in daily life.

In addition to the thought-provoking sessions, participants, once again, had the opportunity to indulge in a culinary adventure at Eatopia - 2023, a food extravaganza held at the summit. Attendees sampled and feasted on a wide range of delicious and nutritious foods, enhancing their understanding of the intersection between taste and nourishment.

“Over two days, we have witnessed enlightening sessions by some of the best speakers from the field of healthcare, nutrition and health management. Their addresses have surely had a profound impact on all of us, educated and inspired us to work on becoming the best version of ourselves. Be it understanding the impact of the right quantity of nutrients, looking at the optimum sleep hours, an appreciation of what not to eat - for all ages… ‘The Edge of Nutrition 2023’ summit, with the meticulously curated sessions, has successfully achieved its objective of educating, inspiring, and empowering consumers with the right knowledge on Nutrition. Meanwhile, we, at Happiest Health, will continue to spearhead initiatives that empower consumers to take charge of their health and wellness through evidence-based knowledge and expert insights. So, stay tuned for future events and programs aimed at revolutionizing the landscape of health and wellness," said Anindya Chowdhury, President and CEO, Happiest Health.

Ravi Joshi, Chief Editor (Digital), Happiest Health, gave the vote of thanks, bringing down the curtains to the two-day summit.

