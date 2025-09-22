VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 22: HARTING India, a global leader in industrial connectivity solutions, successfully concluded its participation at Electronica India 2025, held from September 17-19 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). The company's booth at Hall 5, I45 drew strong interest from engineers, OEMs, system integrators, and industry leaders, who engaged closely with HARTING experts and explored the latest connectivity technologies designed for automation, energy, transportation, and digital infrastructure.

Over three days, HARTING showcased its broad product portfolio through live demonstrations and expert-led discussions. The Han® Modular range, supported by Han® Easy Frames and flexible connector systems, proved to be a major attraction. Visitors were particularly interested in how these solutions could be adapted for customised and efficient system integration across varied industries. Compact, high-performance interfaces emphasising miniaturisation also generated strong feedback, as they address industry demands for lighter yet powerful designs.

The Made in India Baseline Products received significant attention, with many visitors appreciating the focus on local manufacturing, reliability, and quicker delivery timelines. This offering reinforced HARTING India's growing role as a trusted partner for customers who value dependable supply chains and products engineered for the Indian market.

Reflecting on the company's success at the event, Mr. Jacob Chandy, Managing Director of HARTING India, said, "The enthusiasm at our booth highlighted the confidence Indian industries have in reliable connectivity solutions. We saw great interest in our modular connectors and compact solutions, which are vital for the shift toward sustainable manufacturing and advanced mobility. This event gave us the opportunity to strengthen existing relationships while also creating new partnerships that will support India's industrial growth story."

HARTING experts spent time engaging with visitors on technical aspects such as connector lifecycle, mating cycles, performance in harsh environments, and application-specific customizations. "Our discussions with customers at Electronica were extremely valuable. They shared practical challenges from sectors like railways, renewable energy, and machinery, and we were able to demonstrate how our products could directly address those issues. This feedback helps us continuously refine our portfolio to stay aligned with industry needs," added Mr. Ashok Bhasin, Head of Sales, HARTING India.

Several key trends emerged from visitor interactions. There is a growing demand for high-density, compact connectors that save space without compromising performance, as well as hybrid solutions that combine power and data to simplify system design. Many conversations also highlighted the importance of connectors with high environmental resistance, especially for outdoor energy and transport applications.

The momentum we experienced at Electronica India 2025 shows how rapidly the Indian market is evolving. As industries adopt digitalisation and sustainable technologies, the role of connectivity becomes even more critical. HARTING India is ready to support this transition with solutions that are reliable, scalable, and locally available.

Electronica India 2025 reaffirmed HARTING India's position as a trusted provider of connectivity solutions that directly support the nation's move toward smart factories, renewable energy, and advanced mobility systems. With insights gained from the event, the company is now preparing to expand its roadmap, strengthen local engineering capabilities, and work more closely with customers across sectors to meet future demands.

