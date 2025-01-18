Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): HCLTech's Initial Public Offering turned 25 years, and the IT services firm celebrated this special occasion with a special bell-ringing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai.

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO, NSE and C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director, HCLTech graced the occasion.

The company went public on January 11, 2000, and has since become one of the largest India-headquartered global companies and a bellwether of the famed IT services industry.

An investment of Rs 58,000 (for a lot of 100 shares) in the company's IPO is worth approximately Rs 32,00,000 (ex-dividend) after 25 years. In addition, the investor would have received a total dividend of Rs 450,000 over the 25-year period, as per a company statement.

HCLTech accumulated over 1,300 per cent returns for its shareholders over these 25 years, publicly available data showed. Since the onset of Covid, the company's shares rose about 200 per cent on a cumulative basis.

HCLTech's revenue has grown from USD 166 million in financial year ended June 1999 to USD 13.8 billion in December 2024, representing a CAGR of 19 per cent over the period.

Net profit has grown from USD 22 million to USD 2 billion in the same period, representing a CAGR of 19.4 per cent. The company has paid dividends for 88 consecutive quarters as of December 2024 and announced a special dividend of Rs 6 to mark the 25th anniversary milestone in addition to the interim dividend.

Over the past 25 years, HCLTech has delivered cumulative total shareholder return with a CAGR of 20.6 per cent.

From a little under 3,000 employees in January 2000, HCLTech now employs over 220,000 people, representing 167 nationalities across 60 countries.

"HCLTech has evolved into one of the finest global companies out of India with world class corporate governance, sustainability and social responsibility at its core as envisioned by our Founder Shiv Nadar. With our differentiated portfolio and core DNA of engineering and innovation, we are well positioned to continue bringing together the best of technology and our people to supercharge progress," said Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech, as was quoted in the statement. (ANI)

