Telangana [India], October 4 (ANI/PNN): A 75-bedded Sravani Hospitals committed to comprehensive healthcare for women and children will be inaugurated by Hon'ble state health minister Harish Rao on the auspicious day of Dussehra i.e on 5th October in Madhapur. This hospital is dubbed as the best hospital of Madhapur, and with the gracious presence of the health minister, it is certainly going to be the best of the best.

Other guests for the grand launch are Shri Arekepudi Gandhi MLA, Krishna Rao MLA, Jagadeeshwar Goud Corporator, Dr Padmashree Manjula Anagani, Dr G Sathish Reddy, Bhaskar Rao (Managing director, KIMS), Jagan Mohan Patimeedi, Chairman of TSTS.

Also Read | WICKET! Over: 18.2 Palujam Kiranbala 2 Lbw Thelma, Manipur 99/5 #MANvCAM #WU19T20Trophy – Latest Tweet by India Women Cricket Team.

Sravani Hospitals is touted to be the most-coveted destination for healthcare in Telangana. While India is changing the face of the healthcare sector, hospitals now have become highly equipped and technically- advanced. Sravani hospitals understand the emergency of good healthcare and that's why it is dedicated to comprehensive care for patients from all walks of life.

With a team of dedicated medical experts, Sravani Hospitals is excited to provide the finest healthcare in the vicinity. With a mission to implement a health-first approach, Sravani Hospitals boasts being the new destination that cares for the good health of the society.

Also Read | Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of October 6 Launch.

Sravani Chettupalli, CEO of Sravani Hospitals Madhapur said, "By launching this hospital, we aim to revolutionize women and child care with a difference. Our team of experts come with rich experience in their respective fields so that we can't leave any stone unturned in serving the patients with total care and commitment. What's more, we're delighted to have Health Minister Harish Rao who will be inaugurating our hospital. His gracious presence in itself conveys our comprehensive healthcare measures towards a healthy society."

This hospital is equipped with advanced equipment such as Philips Monitors, 4K advanced Laparoscopy, Karl Storz, 32 slice Siemens CT scan and Olympus Endoscopy, among others. Specialized in Pediatrics, Obstetrics, and Gynecology, this hospital will also serve general medicine, ENT, pulmonology, cardiology and various critical care and surgeries. The state-of-the-art radiology, pharmacy, pathology, cafeteria and ambulance services will also be provided in this hospital.

"Each department will have highly-experienced patient-care providers and nursing staff who will perform their duties with diligence thereby providing compassionate care 24, "added Dr Naveen Chettupalli, Managing Director of Sravani Hospitals, Madhapur.

"Sravani Hospitals in association with Chettupalli Foundation is launching a few health programs and initiatives for creating healthy families in Telangana on the launch day,'' said Dr Srinivasulu Talacheru.

Sravani Hospitals has a team of well-experienced doctors like Dr Prasad Neelam (Surgical Gastroenterologist ) Dr Aswini Annam (Senior Obstetrician & Gynecologist) Dr Srinivasulu Talacheru, (Senior Consultant Internal medicine), Dr Sushma Peruri (General surgeon & Coloproctologist).

For more details about hospitals: https://sravanihospitals.com/

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)