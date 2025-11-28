PNN

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 28: Heiland, a rising force in India and the United Kingdom's herbal wellness landscape, has earned a coveted spot in the Forbes DGEMS 2025 Select 200, recognised for its global-ready business model, visionary leadership, and exceptional international scaling potential.

From the heart of Chhattisgarh to global marketplaces, Heiland is rewriting the narrative of Indian herbal wellness. The brand currently serves customers in India and the United Kingdom, offering its products through Amazon.in, Amazon.UK, JioMart, and its official website, heilandcares.com. With an outstanding 4.8-star rating across platforms and premium placement at Marriott Raipur, Heiland is fast becoming the preferred choice for those seeking authentic natural wellness.

A Legacy Reimagined for the World

Founded by Janhvi Shah and Anant Shah, Heiland carries forward a remarkable three-generation herbal legacy from Chhattisgarh. The Shah family has long been a trusted supplier of raw Materials to leading Ayurvedic and healthcare giants such as Himalayan Drug Company, Emami, and Baidyanath.

"Heiland was born out of a deep respect for India's ancient healing heritage," shares Janhvi Shah, Founder. "Our mission has always been simple -- to offer the purest form of herbal wellness without compromise. Being recognised by Forbes DGEMS 2025 strengthens our commitment and inspires us to take India's wellness legacy to the world."

Pure, Potent, and Purposefully Crafted:

Heiland's portfolio brings together traditional wisdom and modern science through:

Premium loose-leaf herbal tea blends:

Inspired by traditional kadha recipes, crafted to support immunity, digestion, relaxation, and holistic daily wellness.

Natural herbal supplements:

Formulated under stringent AYUSH, ISO, FSSAI, and GMP-certified processes, ensuring unmatched purity, efficacy, and safety.

Every product is herbal, clean-label, non-GMO, gluten-free, and created without artificial additives -- aligning with the fast-growing global shift towards natural, transparent, and holistic wellness solutions.

Poised for Global Expansion

With its Forbes recognition and an accelerating customer base across continents, Heiland is now gearing up for strategic collaborations with retailers, wellness platforms, and hospitality partners in new international markets. The brand aims to be a leading ambassador of India's rich herbal heritage on the global wellness stage.

About Heiland

Heiland is a Chhattisgarh-born herbal wellness brand backed by over five decades of family expertise in India's herbal market. Rooted in a third-generation legacy, we craft premium loose-leaf and flower herbal blends using authentic, premium quality herbs -- not dust-grade tea bags -- ensuring higher purity, potency, and real functional wellness.

Our herbal supplements follow true Ayurvedic consumption principles, preserving 100% herbal potency without fillers, or artificial additives. Every formulation reflects the belief that in Ayurveda, timing, method, and purity matter as much as the herb itself.

By blending ancestral wisdom with modern science, Heiland offers clean-label, natural wellness products trusted by customers across India and the UK through Amazon, JioMart, Marriott Raipur, and heilandcares.com.

For us, wellness isn't a trend -- it's a tradition crafted with authenticity and care.

