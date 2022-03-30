New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hero Electric, India's oldest and largest electric two-wheeler brand, receives the Great Place to Work certification, thereby accrediting Hero Electric's efforts to create a healthy work culture as well as emboldening its vision to create green and sustainable livelihoods across India.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on building, sustaining and recognizing High-Trust, High-Performance CultureTM at workplaces. It serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries, across all six continents, mission touching more than 10,000 organizations every year. It thrives on insights gleaned from working with companies of all industries and sizes, to help organizations around the world, build, sustain and scale their great culture.

Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric, said, "We are delighted to receive this accreditation and it bolsters Hero Electric's efforts to take care of the wellbeing and productivity of our performance-driven team. We stress on ensuring the growth of an employee entirely, who can then contribute to the company's mission. We aim to create an environment that makes work achievable for the teams while taking care of them. The certification reflects our hard work to bring us to where we are today."

Hero Electric has always emphasized the importance of not only well-being but also the happiness of its employees. Coming from the belief that - "In nature, nothing exists alone", Hero diligently works towards empowering its employees by supporting them through all avenues at every phase of their career. The company recognizes the diverse and multi-talented employee pool and hence has discovered various approaches to permit them to stay committed to the company's mission.

Commenting on the certification, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, "Our employees have worked with us through this journey to bring it to the position currently. Our employees are our family, and we truly understand the needs and wants of people through different life stages, and we want to give them exactly what motivates them to be aligned with the company's goals. We are honoured and pleased to receive this certification, that will further enable our work culture to thrive and aid employees to succeed in an environment that respects each one of them."

Adding further, Manu Sharma, AVP - HR, Hero Electric, said, "This certification is a testament of a great working culture further adding immense value and trust for the organization. This will aid in building a stronger talent pool and hiring a skilled individual workforce to achieve our future goals. It also fortifies our people-driven culture who are passionate and determined to work at a futuristic and legacy brand."

This certification stands to empower and enable talent acquisition for Hero Electric. Hero Electric aims to work simultaneously with Make-in-India government initiatives and global supply chain realignments, to push for self-reliance and job creation, thus driving the EV narrative across the country.

Hero Electric is one of the oldest and India's Largest Electric two-wheeler companies and has been at the forefront of the electric 2-wheeler industry. The company's manufacturing unit is in Ludhiana, and it sells a wide range of electric scooters catering to a wide spectrum of customers. Hero Electric currently has over 750-plus (and rapidly expanding) sales and service outlets spread across the country along with a widespread charging network and trained roadside mechanics on EVs. It has a lot of firsts in the industry ranging from developing and launching the first lithium ion-based electric scooters in India to launching the unique concept of charging stations for anywhere, everywhere charging. With over 4.5 lakh electric two-wheelers in India, the company has been delivering sustainable travel solutions over the past 14 years and counting & has played a crucial role in developing and promoting the EV market in the country.

