Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 2: Highway Infrastructure Limited ("HIL"), a leading player in India's infrastructure sector, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1 FY 2025-26). The Company reported strong growth in both revenue and profitability, backed by higher traffic volumes, operational efficiencies, and new project wins.

Financial Performance - Strong Growth Momentum:

On a standalone basis, HIL delivered impressive growth across key financial metrics in Q1 FY 2025-26:

* Revenue from operations grew 38% year-on-year, supported by strong toll collections and efficiency gains.

* Net profit after tax surged 128%, highlighting the impact of higher operating leverage and effective cost management.

Operational Highlights:

* Traffic Growth & Efficiency Gains: Performance was driven by increased traffic volumes and digital tolling solutions, which enhanced revenue realization and commuter convenience.

* Expansion of Toll Operations: Operations commenced at the Kiratpur Fee Plaza, Uttar Pradesh, with a contract value of Rs. 84.78 crores.

* New Project Awarded: An additional toll operation project worth Rs. 31.07 crores was awarded during the quarter, further strengthening HIL's national presence.

Order Book & Growth Visibility:

* With these additions, HIL's toll order book expanded by Rs. 115.85 crores in Q1 FY 2025-26.

* The new projects underscore the Company's vision of building a robust portfolio with long-term growth visibility.

* Continued investment in automation, RFID, and ANPR-based toll collection positions HIL as a technology-led infrastructure company with scalable operations.

"Our focus remains on enhancing operational efficiency while expanding our project portfolio. The new toll projects are in line with our vision to be a leading player in the infrastructure sector and will add long-term value for all stakeholders. With strong momentum in both financial and operational performance, HIL is well-positioned to deliver sustained growth and shareholder value in the coming quarters," Stated Highway Infrastructure Limited in a statement.

Incorporated in 2006, Highway Infrastructure Limited (HIL) is engaged in the development and construction of infrastructure projects, including roads, highways, bridges, tollways, and buildings.

* Executed projects under PMAY, residential housing, schools, IT parks, and landmark infrastructure developments.

* Among the first toll operators in India to implement ANPR-based toll collection on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

* Currently manages toll operations across 11 states and one Union Territory.

* With an integrated EPC business and strong engineering capabilities, HIL provides end-to-end infrastructure solutions.

Disclaimer:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and assumptions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

