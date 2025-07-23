PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 23: Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, a global frontrunner in advanced materials and sustainable chemical solutions, has been named a CDP Supplier Engagement Leader for 2024. This prestigious recognition places Himadri among the top-rated companies globally for its efforts in driving climate action across its supply chain.

Himadri earned an 'A' rating across critical categories of CDP's Supplier Engagement Assessment (SEA), such as Supplier Engagement, Scope 3 Emissions Verification, Risk Management Processes, and Governance & Business Strategy. The highest performance on these crucial parameters reflects Himadri's strong alignment with global climate disclosure frameworks and deep-rooted approach to environmental stewardship.

This milestone is built on Himadri's 'B' rating in its maiden CDP Climate Change and Water Security Evaluation in 2024, underscoring its rapid progression in ESG excellence and data transparency. The journey from a strong first showing to achieving Supplier Engagement Leadership within a year demonstrates Himadri's resolve to scale its sustainability performance and extend it throughout its value chain.

Commenting on Himadri's making it on the 2024 Supplier Engagement Assessment A-list, Mr Anurag Choudhary, CMD & CEO of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, stated, "Being recognised as a CDP Supplier Engagement Leader is a proud moment for all of us at Himadri. It validates our proactive and collaborative approach in aligning with global climate goals, not just within our operations, but also across our value chain partners. Our commitment is not just to compliance, but to real, measurable climate action."

At Himadri, we believe that true leadership in sustainability goes beyond operational excellence --it lies in empowering the entire value chain to become a catalyst for climate resilience, transparency, and responsible growth. Earning the distinction of CDP Supplier Engagement Leader with an 'A' rating is a reaffirmation of our deep-rooted commitment to driving positive change collaboratively, upstream and downstream.

This achievement underscores the strength of our integrated ESG strategy, where supplier engagement, Scope 3 emissions accountability, and governance are seamlessly aligned with global climate goals. As we look ahead, we remain resolute in expanding this ecosystem of shared responsibility by fostering co-innovation, strengthening partnerships, and enabling measurable impact across every layer of our value chain.

Together, we are not just building a more sustainable Himadri--we are shaping a future-ready, climate-conscious industrial network that delivers enduring value for business, society, and the planet.

About Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd is a global speciality chemical conglomerate with a strong focus on research and development (R&D), innovation, and sustainability.

As a pioneer in the production of lithium-ion battery materials in India, it continuously develops and innovates raw materials for the lithium-ion battery value chain. Its diverse product portfolio includes speciality carbon black, coal tar pitch, refined naphthalene, advanced materials, SNF, specialty oils, clean power, etc., catering to various industries such as lithium-ion batteries, paints, plastics, tires, technical rubber goods, aluminium, graphite electrodes, agrochemicals, defence, and construction chemicals. Himadri operates in both domestic and international markets, exporting to over 54 countries across the globe.

With a strong commitment to corporate governance, safety, and sustainability, it has eight zero-liquid discharge manufacturing facilities and utilizes in-house clean power for 100% of its electrical energy needs. Himadri is a people-first organization and is making a positive impact on the industry, both in India and globally, through its focus on innovation fuelled by extensive R&D, new business opportunities, and sustainability.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2736018/Himadri_Speciality_Limited.jpg

