Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 30: Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited, a global leader in speciality chemicals, has been awarded with the prestigious Platinum Medal by EcoVadis, the world's most trusted sustainability ratings provider. This achievement places the company in the top 1% of over 1,30,000 companies globally assessed by EcoVadis.

Cementing its position as a sustainability frontrunner in the chemical industry, the company has shown exceptional performance across all key sustainability pillars: Environment, Social, and Governance. From demonstrating the highest standards of corporate governance to embracing clean energy and championing green chemistry to creating a thriving and inclusive workplace, Himadri has consistently pushed the boundaries of responsible business practices.

Commenting on the results and performance, Anurag Choudhary, CMD & CEO of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd said:

"Our sustainability journey has been a remarkable one. ESG practices have been embedded in the core of our Company since the last fifteen years enabled by our close association with multilateral agencies like IFC Washington, DEG Germany and leading global private equity players.

"This enabled us to elevate our rating from Silver to Platinum in a short period of just two years. This recognition is a resounding affirmation of Himadri's unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation. We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a global leader, and we will continue to innovate, embrace sustainable solutions, and work towards creating a brighter future for all."

Over the years, Himadri has made significant strides in its sustainability targets:

* Global Commitments: A signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, aligning operations with global SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals).

* Aims to achieve Net Zero by 2050

* Himadri's Net Zero commitment, near and long term decarbonization plans are aligned with SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative)

* Well-defined policies and strict adherence mechanism in place to uphold the highest standards of corporate governance ensuring transparency, accountability and integrity across all its operations and dealings

* Aggressively advancing in the field of battery recycling and undertaking heat and material recovery to ensure long-term sustainability

* Utilizes in-house clean power for 100% of its electrical energy needs

* Benefited residents of over 20 villages and transformed the lives of the people with multiple projects such as replacing kuccha houses with building brick-and-mortar homes, education, healthcare, clean water and much more

* An average employee tenure of over a decade, with attrition rates significantly below the industry average

As India's pioneer in lithium-ion battery components, Himadri continues to lead with innovation and sustainability at its core, serving industries across 54 countries. With a continuous focus on research and development, ethical corporate governance, and zero-liquid discharge manufacturing facilities, the company is setting benchmarks for a sustainable and resilient future.

About Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd is a global speciality chemical conglomerate with a strong focus on research and development (R&D), innovation and sustainability.

As pioneer in the production of lithium-ion battery materials in India, it continuously develops and innovates raw materials of lithium-ion battery value chain. It's diverse product portfolio includes speciality carbon black, coal tar pitch, refined naphthalene, advance materials, SNF, speciality oils, clean power, etc. catering to various industries such as lithium-ion batteries, paints, plastics, tyres, technical rubber goods, aluminium, graphite electrodes, agrochemicals, defence and construction chemicals. Himadri operates in both domestic and international markets, exporting to over 54 countries across the globe.

With a strong commitment to corporate governance, safety and sustainability, it has 8 zero-liquid discharge manufacturing facilities and utilizes in-house clean power for 100% of its electrical energy needs. Himadri is a people first organization and is making a positive impact on the industry, both in India and globally through its focus on innovation fueled by extensive R&D, new business opportunities and sustainability.

