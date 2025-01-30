US Plane-Helicopter Collision Videos: American Airlines Flight 5342 Carrying 60 Passengers Collides Mid-Air With Black Hawk Helicopter Over Potomac River Near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Rescue Operation Underway

'A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time. PSA was operating as Flight 5342 for American Airlines,' the FAA said in a statement.

World IANS| Jan 30, 2025 10:09 AM IST
US Plane-Helicopter Collision Videos: American Airlines Flight 5342 Carrying 60 Passengers Collides Mid-Air With Black Hawk Helicopter Over Potomac River Near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Rescue Operation Underway
US Plane-Helicopter Collision (Photo Credits: X/@aletweetsnews)

New Delhi, January 30: A tragic mid-air collision occurred over the Potomac River near Washington, US, involving American Airlines Flight 5342, and a Black Hawk helicopter. The passenger plane was carrying 60 passengers and crew, according to some media reports. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that the aircraft collided around 9 p.m. on Wednesday as the passenger jet was approaching Runway 33 at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

"A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time. PSA was operating as Flight 5342 for American Airlines. It departed from Wichita, Kansas. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation," the FAA said in a statement. US Plane-Helicopter Collision: PSA Airline Bombardier CRJ700 Regional Jet Collides With Sikorsky H-60 Helicopter in Midair at Reagan National Airport in Washington DC (Watch Videos).

US Plane-Helicopter Collision

The flight had originated from Wichita, Kansas. Emergency response teams, including the Metropolitan Police Department and the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, swiftly initiated search and rescue operations in the Potomac River. Rescue boats were deployed to the crash site to assist potential survivors.

As a precaution, all flights at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport were temporarily suspended to facilitate the emergency response. The FAA has launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the collision. US Plane-Helicopter Collision Videos: American Airlines Flight 5342 Crashes in Potomac River After Colliding With DC Police Chopper in Arlington; Flight Operations Suspended at Reagan National Airport.

"All takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA. Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open. Will update," Reagan Airport posted on X. Kansas Senator Jerry Moran expressed concern upon learning that the passenger plane was arriving from Kansas.

"Learning that a plane inbound from Kansas was involved in a crash at DCA. I am in contact with authorities. Please join me in praying for all involved," he said in a post on X.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to perform their duties effectively. This incident has prompted a significant response from multiple agencies as they work collaboratively to manage the situation and provide assistance. Rescue operations are underway and further details are awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2025 10:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

