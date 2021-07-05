The brand brings conventional art and craft of India into the global market

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Indian online fashion brand Tjori said on Monday it has signed an equity deal of Rs 16 crore with the media giant Hindustan Times.

The deal signed goes beyond equity investments while also providing branding and marketing support.

The establishment with Hindustan Times will help build brand awareness in India and accelerate growth at the global level, Tjori said in a statement.

"The unique opportunity here is a platform access to HT shop where Tjori as a brand will be featured with an aim to create exponential avenues for both the brands."

Chief Executive Officer Mansi Gupta said: "Tjori as a brand works at bringing the best of time-honoured crafts and wisdom with a modern twist. In partnership with HT and its various media channels, we will be able to put Tjori at the forefront of the fashion industry."

Piyush Gupta, Chief Financial Officer of Hindustan Times, said the deal is bound to bring an ocean of knowledge for all our readers, regarding the re-modernised way of traditional Indian goodness that Tjori strongly recommends.

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with Tjori as it helps us venture into the e-commerce market."Tjori is a lifestyle e-commerce brand with the vision of bringing the conventional art and craft of India with a sight of overhaul into the global market. (ANI)

