Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 2 (ANI): The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has installed inscriptions in Hindi and English to inform visitors about the history of various ancient monuments within the Ram Temple complex.

An introductory inscription has been placed at Angad Tila, while a separate one titled "Sacred Squirrel" provides details regarding the squirrel statue situated atop the mound.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Media Coordinator Sharad Sharma stated that all significant sites within the complex linked to the Ramayana era have been identified as either idols or landmark locations.

The Ram Mandir Media Coordinator also noted that gates named after prominent Hindu saints have been constructed.

"You can see the squirrel's role during the construction of the bridge by Lord Shri Ram during the conquest of Lanka. Besides that, there is Jatayu Parvat, which we can call a selfless servant or a religious servant, or we can say that he sacrificed his life, hence the statue of Maharaja Jatayu. The aim is for the visiting devotees to receive information, to know about those mentioned in the Ramayana, and along with that mention, their names and historical significance should come to their knowledge. Therefore, all of them have been named. In addition, the gates that have been built, whether in the name of Jagatguru Shankaracharya or Jagatguru Ramanandacharya, have all been named," Sharma told ANI.

Additionally, Sharma also called for the development of Panchvati so that devotees can see the temple as a sacred place of worship.

"The construction of a Panchvati in the year, so that people can see it as a place of worship, as a home, and at the same time, the environment should be in peace, it should be full of beauty... the companies are continuously monitoring it," added Sharma.

Ayodhya Saint Sita Ram Das Ji Maharaj stated that nameplates are being installed to help devotees become familiar with Sanatan culture and the various figures associated with Lord Ram's story.

"The devotees who are coming to see Ram Lalla, Bhagwan Shri Raghavendra, all the Parshads, all the supporters--all their nameplates should be placed so that Sanatan Sanskriti and those associated with Bhagwan will be known. The dedication of Gilhariji, Jatayu, Sugreeva, Vibhishan, Hanumanji, and Jambavanji toward Bhagwan will be recognised through Sanatan Sanskriti. It is a very good initiative; these stone plates will allow devotees to read their life stories and bring those values into their own lives," Das Ji told ANI. (ANI)

