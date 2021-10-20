Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Home buying has always been an emotional investment, a rather lifelong financial commitment. The onset of the Covid pandemic has brought in a new set of home buyers who address both these aspects of homebuying.

They are known as the 'new-age millennials', a generation who has surprised the sector with a great influx of buyers recently. Millennials are well-educated & tech-driven who believe in career mobility across geographies. With a rise in economic growth and job security, there has been an increase in disposable income.

The new age populace has now been considering buying homes in their early years of life to combat the unprecedented crisis. The idea of an elegant lifestyle caught hold of this generation as it orients towards cost-effective maintenance, comfortableness, technology-centric along with a sustainable form of living.

Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, MD, Hiranandani Group believes that, "We sell holistic living in a township culture and not just an apartment. Hiranandani Homes encompasses values like Work-life balance, Community living, Township conveniences, Sustainable ecosystem to enrich quality of life and offer value proposition to the homebuyers. Today's Insta Millennials desire multifunctional, easy upkeep, relaxed life with all comforts in proximity. This ivy league generation post Covid trauma is considering buying their first home and Hiranandani Studios befits the taste and preferences. Open-living layouts, flexi-modular furniture, home automation, motion sensory devices, voice commanding gadgets, and Wi-Fi homes as a perfect mix of an upscaled lifestyle."

Studio living at Hiranandani Thane township will augur as an 'One Stop' destination for all the comfort and convenience in the backdrop of active social living. Hiranandani Townships pioneers in embedding global lifestyle amongst its citizens nestled here across worldwide nationalities.

It certainly arbitrates between social-mental-physical-psychological wellbeing of its citizens aiming to enjoy a 'balanced lifestyle'. Hiranandani legacy spells creation of world-class communities and delivering happiness, is inherited by these millennials who have parked their faith in Hiranandani Homes. The trend of reinvestment in Hiranandani assets by this next-gen truly depicts the conviction in Brand Equity.

The new-age homebuyers can wisely opt-in for this trendy in-fashion studios at 'Hiranandani Solitaire' in Thane, near Mumbai to enjoy an affordable luxe lifestyle. The studio living here conceptualizes well-efficient open layouts to suit fast-paced life. These well-curated studios offer picturesque lake views in the backdrop of elegant high-rise towers. Hiranandani studio living is the one where 'affordability' coins in with quality 'aesthetics'. It can also be considered as an affordable investment asset that will offer steady rental income and capital appreciation in the long run.

Festive sentiments are apt for auspicious home buying, and we nudge the millennials to visit these chic studios that offer a grand holistic lifestyle like never before. Be privy to the premier Hiranandani citizenship with Solitaire Studio at Hiranandani Estate township in Thane - truly a global abode!

For more details visit- www.hiranandanioffers.com

