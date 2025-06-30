PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], June 30: Greenzo Energy Limited, India's leading green hydrogen technology company, was honored to welcome Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji during his visit to Sanand GIDC industrial estate. In the landmark interaction, Shri Amit Shah ji personally witnessed the indigenously developed Alkaline Electrolyser systems designed and manufactured by Greenzo Energy.

Also Read | Kolkata Rape Case: Kasba Law College Student 'Gangrape' Pre-Planned, Accused Trio Targeted Victim for Quite Some Time, Say Police.

His visit underscores the Government of India's commitment to accelerating the nation's transition to clean energy under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. This commitment is at the core of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which aims to make India a global hub for green hydrogen production and technology.

As a recognition of Greenzo Energy's innovation and contribution to the green hydrogen ecosystem, Shri Amit Shah ji graciously presented a memento symbolizing Green Hydrogen to the company. This proud moment reinforces Greenzo Energy's mission to advance Atmanirbhar Bharat through sustainable and cutting-edge technology solutions.

Also Read | What Is Stingray Attack? How Is Android 16 New Security Feature Keeping Its Users Safe? All You Need To Know.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Sandeep Agarwal, Managing Director of Greenzo Energy said, "We are deeply humbled and inspired by the Hon'ble Home Minister's visit and his appreciation of our work. This recognition strengthens our resolve to accelerate India's journey towards energy self-reliance and net-zero ambitions. Greenzo Energy remains committed to delivering world-class indigenous solutions that put India at the forefront of the global green hydrogen revolution."

Greenzo Energy continues to invest in advanced electrolyser manufacturing, renewable hydrogen infrastructure, and innovative partnerships to build a cleaner, self-reliant energy future for India.

About Greenzo Energy

Greenzo Energy Limited is a leading green hydrogen technology and renewable energy company focused on designing, manufacturing, and deploying state-of-the-art electrolyser systems and integrated hydrogen solutions. The company is committed to supporting India's energy transition and the National Green Hydrogen Mission through innovation and sustainable development.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721709/Greenzo_Energy.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)