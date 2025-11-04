HONOR becomes first smartphone brand in India to deploy an AI Answer Engine uttik.com , redefining customer support with instant, contextual, and accessible service.

New Delhi [India], November 4: HONOR India has reinforced its commitment to customer-first innovation by becoming the first smartphone brand in the country to implement the Uttik AI Answer Engine. This strategic deployment directly addresses a critical insight: Indian smartphone users predominantly conduct research online and seek validation from AI platforms including Google AI Overview, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity.

Recognizing that customers were not receiving timely, accurate responses to common queries, PSAV GLOBAL, HONOR's partner in India, helped set up this new system. The Uttik AI Answer Engine now empowers HONOR in India to meet customers where they already are, across modern search engines and AI platforms, with immediate, contextual responses. Now, when customers ask questions online, they get fast, helpful answers right away.

"We listened carefully to our customers and recognized they were facing frustration when seeking answers about our products," said Mr. C.P. Khandelwal, CEO, PSAV Global (Official Partner for HONOR Smartphones). "The implementation of the AI Answer Engine demonstrates our ability to unite empathy and intelligence, creating long-term trust through smarter engagement with our valued customers."

The results speak about HONOR's renewed focus on customer excellence using uttik.com

- Average response time reduced from three days to under 5 minutes

- 30% self-service success rate within months of implementation

- Complex troubleshooting issues now resolved in under five minutes

- Focus on Enterprise Level Brand guides from for technical troubleshooting using advance RAG to Answers AI Stack

- Regional language support enhancing accessibility across India

In just two months, the system handled thousands of questions. It gets smarter every time it's used, so answers keep getting better and more helpful.

It is not just efficiency in the services, but the transformation has also altered customer perceptions of the brand. Users have provided positive reviews highlighting quicker service and open communication.

"Super happy today! My Honor X9b had a green line issue on the display. Honestly, I thought it wouldn't be repaired for days, but Honor surprised me with a brand-new replacement at ZERO cost. The service was flawless, totally hassle-free, and truly a great gesture by Honor." - Dilip Jain

"Thanks to @ExploreHONOR for the excellent after-sales service! My HONOR had a green line issue, and the display was replaced in just 4 days without any questions asked. Great to see such commitment to users." - Aarya Bhaskar

HONOR is now able to predict problems even before they lead to an escalation with real-time sentiment monitoring, predictive analytics, and continuous content optimization. Such a proactive system has transformed the negative sentiment into positive advocacy, which is enabling HONOR to build stronger customer relationships without compromising operational efficiency.

Proactive Answer Optimization Strategy

This comprehensive answer engine optimization toolkit enables HONOR to anticipate customer needs through:

- Real-time semantic monitoring of customer sentiment

- Predictive answer analytics to identify potential issues

- Continuous content optimization for search and answer engines

- Voice search answer optimization for conversational queries

The partnership can serve as a good example of how AI can streamline the process of supporting a large customer base, enhance brand recognition, and generate tangible business outcomes.

