Thane, March 4: A 35-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel hailing from Dombivli, Thane district in Maharashtra passed away following a sudden heart attack during a training session in Telangana's Hyderabad. The official, identified as Basant Singh, collapsed on Sunday, March 1, after completing a routine training drill, according to district authorities.

The incident has sent shockwaves through his local community in Anmol Nagari, where he was well-regarded for his physical fitness and commitment to his service. Thane Shocker: Bank Employee Dies by Suicide Over Fear of Rabies Infection Days After Being Attacked by Stray Dog in Kalyan.

Sudden Collapse During Training Drill

Basant Singh was stationed in Hyderabad for an advanced training program when the incident occurred. After participating in a series of rigorous physical exercises on Sunday, Singh reportedly collapsed on the field. Medical personnel on-site attempted to provide immediate assistance, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital. The cause of death has been attributed to a sudden heart attack.

Community Mourns a Disciplined Soldier

A resident of the Anmol Nagari housing complex in Dombivli West, Singh was known among his neighbors for maintaining an athletic build and a highly disciplined lifestyle. Singh is survived by his wife, his parents, and two young children. Thane Shocker: 16-Year-Old Class XI Girl Jumps to Death From Highrise in Mogharpada; Note Says ‘Don’t Be a Burden on the Family, Be Happy’.

Final Rites and Honours

Singh’s mortal remains were transported back to his hometown of Dombivli on Monday. The cremation took place later that evening at a local crematorium, marked by a solemn gathering of family, friends, and colleagues. The final rites were conducted in the presence of senior police officials, representatives from the CISF, and a large number of local residents who gathered to pay their final respects to the fallen jawan.

