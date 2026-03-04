Shenzhen, March 4: Oppo is reportedly developing a sophisticated dual periscope telephoto camera system for its upcoming flagship, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra. Latest leaks from prominent tech insiders suggest the device will focus heavily on long-range photography, potentially featuring a 200-megapixel primary telephoto sensor. The handset is expected to debut in the Chinese market as early as April 2026, with a global launch likely to follow in the second quarter.

The latest information, shared by tipsters Ice Universe and Digital Chat Station, indicates that Oppo intends to challenge current market leaders in the mobile imaging sector. By combining high-resolution sensors with large apertures, the Find X9 Ultra aims to provide superior light capture and clarity at focal lengths that typically struggle in low-light conditions. Nothing Phone 4a Pro Price, Launch Date and Specifications.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Dual Periscope Configuration

The centrepiece of the Find X9 Ultra’s camera array is a rumoured 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor. This lens is tipped to feature a large 1/1.28-inch sensor size and an aperture of approximately f/2.2. Such specifications would allow for significantly better light intake compared to standard telephoto lenses, potentially improving mid-range zoom performance at a 3x optical level.

In addition to the primary zoom lens, the device is expected to house a second 50-megapixel periscope camera dedicated to extreme distances. This secondary unit is rumoured to offer 10x optical zoom with a 230mm focal length. This dual-lens strategy would allow the smartphone to cover a wide range of focal lengths, from portraits to long-distance subjects, without sacrificing image quality.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Beyond its telephoto capabilities, the Find X9 Ultra may feature the all-new 200-megapixel Sony LYT-901 primary camera. This main sensor is expected to be paired with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 50-megapixel front-facing camera with autofocus support. The integration of high-resolution sensors across all focal lengths suggests a move toward unified image processing and consistent colour science.

On the display front, the flagship is expected to sport a 2K resolution panel, providing high pixel density for viewing high-resolution media. While full internal specifications remain under wraps, the device is predicted to include the latest flagship-tier processors to manage the heavy data throughput required by multiple 200-megapixel sensors.

Oppo Find X9s Ultra Launch in Global Market

Oppo is anticipated to introduce the Find X9 Ultra in China alongside the Find X9s Pro next month. International consumers may see a global release later in the second quarter of 2026. While official pricing has not been disclosed, the inclusion of such high-end hardware suggests the Find X9 Ultra will sit at the top of Oppo's premium pricing tier. Nothing Phone 4a Launch Date, Price and Specifications.

The Find X9 Ultra follows the company’s recent trend of prioritising optical hardware over digital cropping. If the leaked specifications hold true, the device would represent one of the most significant hardware-level telephoto upgrades in the smartphone industry this year, competing directly with upcoming flagships from Samsung and Xiaomi

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2026 02:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).